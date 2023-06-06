Growing up in rural Montana on the Rocky Boy Reservation, Rebekah Jarvey never thought her clothes would make it to an international runway. But earlier this month, Jarvey showcased her new “Love and Fashion” collection in France at the Cannes Indigenous Fashion Festival.

Jarvey, who is Chippewa Cree, was one of seven designers to participate in the show and the only designer from Montana. She showed 14 looks — including casual neon dresses, skirts and shirts as well as luxury items like ribbon skirts and ribbon pants.

Jarvey fancy-danced in full regalia to open her show, and she later spoke to the audience about what her collection means to her.

“I love fashion,” she later told Lee Montana newspapers. “I love the whole industry — the production, the models, the makeup, the hair. Everything that goes into a fashion show.”

As a designer, she said shows can be nerve-wracking because it’s hard to predict how work will be perceived.

“When you create something, you’re sharing with the world what’s in your mind,” she said. “It’s a piece of you. This collection was a part of me.”

Jarvey said pursuing fashion in rural America has its challenges. The Rocky Boy Reservation isn’t close to a metropolitan area, it doesn’t have specialty stores or supplies and there isn’t a big fashion school nearby. But Jarvey said living on the reservation had its advantages, too.

“Living in a rural place helped me become more creative,” she said. “It forced me to do a lot of research, a lot of Googling and observing social media. I followed fashion bloggers I liked, stylists and influencers, and then I could come up with my own style.”

Jarvey encourages Native youth to pursue their passions, regardless of where they live, and she urges people to use the internet and social media to explore their fields.

As an Indigenous designer, Jarvey said she also must educate some prospective customers.

“My pieces, they’re available to everybody — not just to Native people,” she explained. “As Indigenous designers, we’re constantly trying to tell people that our fashion is for everyone. I just want to make clothes. I want to share my ideas. I don’t want to put a label on them. I want people to smile and feel good when they see my clothes.”

Jarvey pre-launched her “Love and Fashion” ready-to-wear collection last weekend. Those pieces, which include dresses, shirts, scarves and more, are available at RebekahJarvey.com. She is also participating in the Santa Fe Indian Market this August and will be participating in the fashion show at the Montana Folk Festival in Butte this July.