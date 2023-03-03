The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $70,675 to the Chippewa Cree Tribe to educate the public on solid waste management practices on the Rocky Boy Reservation.
The tribe's Water Resources Department will use the funds to examine their current waste management plan, improve collection and processing and educate community members on best practices for handling waste.
Ted Whitford, director of the tribe's Water Resources Department, said the money will take the program "to the next level and provide improved services to the community."
The tribe is one of seven awardees nationally to receive about $700,000 to improve tribal waste management, according to a news release.