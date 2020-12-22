 Skip to main content
Christmas services in Missoula area

COVID-19 has made gathering to worship a bit different this year, but the following area churches are holding Christmas Eve and Christmas day services either in person or virtually. 

Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, 1475 Eaton St., 721-2405, blessedtrinitymissoula.org: Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited; parishioners are asked to email the parich regarding the Mass in which you hope to participate, office@blessedtrnitymissoula

Christ the King, 1400 Gerald Ave., 728-3845, ctkmsla.com: Christmas Eve Mass, 4, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Christmas day Mass, 9 a.m. (all in person, 4 p.m. service will be livestreamed). 

Christian Life Center, 542-0353, missoulachurch.com: Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m. (in person and streaming).

Church at the Gates, 3821 Stephens Av., 549-3350, churchinmissoula.com: Live Christmas Eve service, 1:30 p.m., RSVP required; other services noon and 3 p.m. 

Cornerstone Church, 11625 Highway 93 S., 406-578-1000, cclolo.com: Christmas Eve service, 6:30 p.m. (in person and recorded to stream)

Discovery Alliance Church, 728-2754, discoveryalliancechurch.com: Live streamed Christmas Eve services, 3 and 5:30 p.m. 

First Lutheran Church, 2808 South Ave. W., 549-3311, flcmissoula.org: Christmas Eve services, 3, 7 and 9 p.m. Christmas day, 10 a.m. (in person). 

First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W., 549-5144, fpcmissoula.org: prerecorded service posted Christmas Eve. 

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 542-2167, holyspiritmissoula.org: Online Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m., YouTube (search Holy Spirit Episcopal Missoula).  

Hope Baptist Church, 7498 Zaugg Drive, 258-6572, fb.me/hope4montana: Christmas Eve service in person, 6 p.m. 

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W, 549-0736, imluchurch.org: Christmas Eve drive-in service, 4 p.m. Service will be streamed through an FM radio station. Virtual service streamed at 5:30 p.m. 

Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5425 Gharrett St., 327-7428, lbc-missoula.com: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. (in person and live streamed on Facebook). 

Living Savior Lutheran Church, 4616 Gharrett. 543-8222, Livingsaviormissoula.org: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m.,; Christmas day service, 10 a.m. In person; services will be recorded and posted on Facebook.  

Messiah Lutheran Church, 3718 Rattlesnake Drive, 549-9222: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. Christmas day, 9 a.m. (in person). 

Mission Ridge Church, 800 Kensington Ave. LL2, 317-1933: Christmas Eve service, 6:30 p.m., must pre-register, missionridge.church/events

Missoula Alliance Church, 100 E. Foss Ct., 251-3983, macmissoula.com: Online Christmas Eve services, 3:55-8 p.m. In person Christmas Eve services, 4 and 6 p.m. (pre-register)

Missoula Church of the Nazarene, 728-2993, missoulanaz.org: Christmas Eve service livestreamed 6 p.m. 

New Life Worship Center, 1714 S. Reserve St., 549-2141, missoulanewlife.com: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. (in person and streamed). 

Our Savior's Lutheran, Bonner, 258-6245, oursaviorsbonner.org: Christmas Eve pre-recorded service streaming all day. 

Revive Missoula, 2811 Latimer St., 721-7804, revivemt.org: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. (in person and live streamed) 

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 420 W. Pine, 542-0321, sfxmissoula.org: Christmas Eve Mass, 5, 7:30, 9:30 p.m., and midnight; Christmas Day, 9 and 11 a.m. Livestreamed for the 5 p.m., midnight and 11 am.

St. Anthony, 217 Tremont St., 543-3129, stacp.org: Three Christmas Eve masses will be held and 10 a.m. Mass Christmas Day. Parishioners are asked to sign up in advance as seating is limited due to COVID-19. 

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 549-4141, stpaulmissoulamt.org: Christmas Eve online service, 4 p.m. Service will be posted so it can be viewed anytime Christmas Eve or Christmas day.

Unity Church, 728-0187, unityofmissoula.org: Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., (only 25 people in person; call to register) and streamed via Zoom. 

University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave., 543-6952, uccmissoula.org: Christmas Eve services, 5 and 6 p.m. Gather in courtyard for song and candlelight (limited to 25 people, RSPV required)  

Zootown Church, 333-0535, zootownchurch.com: Christmas Eve services, 11 a.m., 4 and 6 p.m. (in person and streaming)

