Christmas services in Missoula area

COVID-19 has made gathering to worship a bit different this year, but the following area churches are holding Christmas Eve and Christmas day services either in person or virtually.

Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, 1475 Eaton St., 721-2405, blessedtrinitymissoula.org: Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited; parishioners are asked to email the parich regarding the Mass in which you hope to participate, office@blessedtrnitymissoula.

Christ the King, 1400 Gerald Ave., 728-3845, ctkmsla.com: Christmas Eve Mass, 4, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Christmas day Mass, 9 a.m. (all in person, 4 p.m. service will be livestreamed).

Christian Life Center, 542-0353, missoulachurch.com: Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m. (in person and streaming).

Church at the Gates, 3821 Stephens Av., 549-3350, churchinmissoula.com: Live Christmas Eve service, 1:30 p.m., RSVP required; other services noon and 3 p.m.

Cornerstone Church, 11625 Highway 93 S., 406-578-1000, cclolo.com: Christmas Eve service, 6:30 p.m. (in person and recorded to stream)