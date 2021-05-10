'Christy Crystal Creek' remains identified after 36 years

“We cannot rest on our success of having finally identified Janet. We must now seek justice for Janet,” Detective Captain Dave Conway said in the release. “‘Our focus has changed from ‘who is Christy Crystal Creek?’ to ‘what happened to Janet Lucas?’ This is now a cold case homicide investigation and we need your help.”

There are no records of Lucas living or spending time in Montana, according to the release.

“We are sharing her picture, taken in 1979, in hopes of finding anyone who may have known or seen Janet in Missoula in the summer of 1983 and into 1984,” the release said.

After speaking with family and friends, officials determined Lucas was last seen in the summer of 1983 in Sandpoint, Idaho, the release said.

In a statement from Lucas’ family, they thanked the sheriff’s office and individuals involved with the case.