Michele Linneman glanced over a hand-written recipe on her wooden baker's table: Fifteen pounds and 8 ounces of all-purpose flour, 16 pounds of whole wheat flour, 6 ¼ ounces of yeast, 2 ¼ ounces of salt, 3 ounces of sugar, 3 ⅛ cups of oil and 2.5 gallons of water.
Linneman scaled the recipe to make 49 pizzas, a half-batch, that she will combine with 100 pizzas she made the day before to feed more than 6,000 students at Missoula County Public Schools.
Linneman is a baker at Central Kitchen, where she and a team of cooks and other staff members prepare meals for nine MCPS elementary schools, three middle schools, Willard Alternative High School Program, the new early kindergarten program and two Headstart locations. MCPS high schools have their own kitchens.
Each pile of dough is carefully weighed and cut before being sent through a machine called the sheeter that acts like a giant rolling pin to flatten the dough. Linneman places the flattened dough on baking sheets, pressing the soon-to-be crust to the edges of the pan.
“The pizzas should be pretty close to the same size,” Linneman said.
Precision matters in the kitchen, where menus are planned in accordance with how long it takes to cook each recipe and what equipment is needed.
“Everything they’re doing is with two giant kettles and two rotating ovens,” said MCPS Food and Nutrition supervisor Stacey Rossmiller. “So we serve 6,000 meals a day simply with that.”
The staff at Central Kitchen have made a lot of changes over the last 10 years to provide students with healthier foods and use more local products.
The kitchen exclusively uses Wheat Montana Prairie Gold Flour and makes from scratch all of its bakery items, which include pumpkin muffins, cinnamon rolls and bread for sub sandwiches. They also incorporate ingredients grown in garden beds behind the kitchen such as onions, kale and zucchini.
“The zucchini bread is made with zucchini harvested from the garden,” Rossmiller said. “The onions are used in sauces, soups, stuff like that. We dry the kale into kale chips and crumble it up and put it into spaghetti sauce and pizza sauce. The kids don’t even know that it’s in there but they’re getting those added vitamins and minerals.”
Rossmiller and Edward Christensen, the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) assistant supervisor, were recently honored with Health Heroes awards from Eat Right Montana and Montana Action for Healthy Kids for their efforts to improve the district's nutrition program.
Every month, Christensen plans the menu and calculates averages of calorie counts for the week.
“They always had a minimum amount of calories to be served in a day but now they have a max,” Rossmiller said, referring to the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 that was initiated by First Lady Michelle Obama.
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act required schools to serve more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, reduce portion sizes, and limit the amount of sodium, salt and fat in meals. It also authorized more funds for federally subsidized school lunches for low-income students.
Rossmiller said the new legislation didn’t affect the Central Kitchen much because they were already doing most of the things the law mandated. But there have been some changes. For example, schools can’t offer seconds anymore on main dishes such as corn dogs, pizza or spaghetti because it would push meals over the calorie count.
“But kids can come back through the salad bar and get as many fruits and vegetables as they want,” Rossmiller said.
The staff at Central Kitchen are constantly working to find a balance between making sure both that students aren’t eating too much and that they’re eating enough. MCPS offers breakfast and lunch to students and works to provide low-income students with additional food.
Christensen said FNS partners with the Missoula Food Bank on a variety of projects, such as providing students at select schools with after-school snacks through the Flagship program. They also work with schools to send certain students home with “EmPower Packs,” or boxes of food donated by the Missoula Food Bank to help them get through the weekend.
Rossmiller said Food and Nutrition Services has also worked hard to reduce the stigma around free and reduced lunches by providing the same options for lunches to all students.
“If you go through a lunch line, you would never be able to look and say ‘That kid’s free, that kid’s reduced, that kid’s full-paid,’” Rossmiller said. “There aren’t any identifying markers for kids who are on meal benefits which is huge.”
Rossmiller said there's always room for improvement. In the future, she said she hopes they can provide more locally sourced ingredients and work with the district's nutrition committee to develop updated procedures.