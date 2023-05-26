Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ostensibly, Missoula has little in common with Kingsport, Tennessee. The city on Tennessee’s northeastern tip relies on chemical manufacturing as its primary industry, and average temperatures in the southern city rarely dip below 40 degrees.

Yet despite their differences, representatives of Kingsport believe the city has lessons to offer Missoula in terms of transportation infrastructure, as Missoula officials look to reshape the main thoroughfare that runs through downtown by converting Higgins Avenue from four to three lanes. In place of the extra lane will go bike lanes and a center turn lane.

Kingsport, Tennessee

As of the 2020 census, Kingsport — which lies along the Holston River — counted 55,442 residents. Along its 2-mile main thoroughfare, Center Street, 16,000 vehicles typically travel each day.

Amid similar conditions approximately 10 years ago, Kingsport city officials set out to improve travel for cars, cyclists and pedestrians alike — by radically altering Center Street with new bike infrastructure and fewer lanes for motorized vehicles.

It was a plan reminiscent of Missoula planners’ vision for the Higgins Avenue corridor, where Missoulians envision bike lanes, a center turn lane and one lane of travel in each direction from Brooks Street to Broadway.

Center Street, in 2014, contained two lanes of traffic in each direction through downtown Kingsport. When city staff learned about the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s plan to resurface the state-maintained route, they jumped at an opportunity to improve mobility and safety for different kinds of Center Street users.

“The City realized they had an opportunity to make a significant change in their downtown by considering a ‘road diet,’” said Engineer Jason Carder, who consulted on the project. “That would cost essentially nothing. And they realized that the opportunity was fleeting; the roadway wouldn’t likely be repaved again for another 10-plus years.”

By coupling the project with TDOT’s existing plan to resurface the road — similar to Missoula’s pursuit of federal funding for the comprehensive Downtown Safety, Access, Mobility Project — Kingsport leaders felt they could cost-effectively improve conditions in their community.

Early on, they convened with residents and businesspeople in Kingsport to float their innovative idea.

“In general, those groups were supportive of the idea,” Carder recalled.

There was, however, pushback, not unlike the kind of response Missoula has received for its plan.

“That’s a dumb idea,” some asserted, according to Carder. Others wondered at the need for bike lanes. In hindsight, he said, more public outreach would’ve benefitted the project, but the timeframe to coordinate with TDOT precluded that possibility.

And while some “rabble rousers” continued to denigrate the project after its completion, Carder said the outcomes have been overwhelmingly positive.

Travel times increased less than 5%. Vehicular speeds went down three to four miles per hour. Total crashes decreased around 10% and, most significant to Carder, the number of severe crashes fell approximately 50%.

“My favorite summary” said Carder, “is a comment from a friend, who is a planner that does not live in Kingsport but visited both before and after. He visited after the road diet was complete, and he told me ‘it feels like a downtown now.’”

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

3,500 miles away in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a similar project went into place around the same time as the Center Street road diet in Kingsport.

The Centre City Cycle Track, a 4-mile protected bike network through downtown Calgary, debuted June 18, 2015. The pilot program was designed to be intentionally nimble, with temporary treatments introduced at the get-go. According to the city, more than 100 traffic adjustments were added throughout the 18-month pilot phase of the project. Many of those centered on parking and safety.

“It was really born out of necessity,” said Peter Oliver with Project Calgary, an organization that campaigned for the Cycle Track. “Everyday citizens really wanted this.”

Nonetheless, at the outset, politicization around the cycling issue plagued the city’s plan. The biggest fear among detractors, Oliver said, was that of increased congestion and vehicle wait times in the corridor. Some feared a “traffic Armageddon.”

But concerns over biking represent “a tiny drop” in the bucket of municipal priorities, he added, and the Cycle Track was co-opted to distract from other pressing issues in his opinion.

The pilot proceeded anyway, and the results were sizable.

The longest driving delay was an increase of 90 seconds during peak travel times, while biking in the corridor increased substantially. From May 2015 to May 2016, cycling went up 40%. 1.2 million total bike trips were recorded during the 18-month pilot period.

Those gains didn’t just occur during Calgary’s rare warm months.

On average, there were four times as many daily winter bike trips in the January following the Cycle Track installation as there were the January prior. Oliver said regular maintenance of the bike infrastructure amid snowy conditions has enabled the system to flourish year-round.

The Centre City Cycle Track is “reliably safe to bike on in winter,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Perhaps even more amazing, to Oliver, are the equity benefits of the Cycle Track. More women and underrepresented populations took to their bikes once the Cycle Track was built because of improved safety.

The number of women bikers increased 8% over the 18-month pilot period, from 22% to 30%.

The key to achieving these successes, Oliver said, was garnering and showcasing cross-sectional support for the project.

Project Calgary convened residents and businesspeople to gauge interest and address concerns, “demonstrating that Calgarians broadly wanted this.”

The impacts benefitted Calgarians and visitors, without taking away from car and transit options that still travel the busy route, Oliver explained.

With growing trends away from car-reliance, he added, beefing up bike infrastructure is sure to pay dividends for many communities.

“Does Missoula want a part of that future?” he asked.

Buffalo, New York

In Buffalo, New York, a road diet with bike lanes was met with more mixed results.

The Buffalo Roadway Rehabilitation phased lane reductions and bike infrastructure along a nearly 2-mile stretch of Delaware Avenue, a road that serves the snowy city’s business district. The plan went into place starting in 2021 and the last phase was completed in fall 2022.

The changes resulted in median car speeds dropping to meet the speed limit range and the severity of crashes decreasing, according to Justin Booth with GObike Buffalo.

“It made the overall street more safe,” he said.

The level of service for travel only worsened by a 30- to 60-second added wait during peak hours, even with more cars on the road. In the business districts Delaware Avenue accesses, Booth pointed out, congestion can actually encourage commerce.

“Ultimately in business districts you want more congestion,” he said. “People is what drives business.”

Because of the width of the road, no parking had to be sacrificed, an outcome that wouldn’t be the case on Higgins Avenue in Missoula.

But measuring the usage of the bike facilities has proven tricky, according to Booth. The city of Buffalo only counts cars, not other modes of travel, so evidence that bike usage on Delaware Avenue has increased is only anecdotal.

In the winter, unlike in Calgary, Booth said the Buffalo bike lanes “aren’t used as robustly.”

The city of Buffalo struggles with clearing snow from the lanes and on sidewalks, according to Booth, highlighting the need for maintenance if Missoula adds such infrastructure.

The general response to the project has been mixed as well. Booth said speed and safety were top concerns leading to the four-to-three lane conversion, and that decision has been more popular than the speed trap that was previously used to slow vehicles.

“That made people very upset,” Booth said of the earlier speed trap. “Designing the street for cars to go slower works so much better.”

But speed was only one element of the rehabilitation, and the bike lane component apparently enraged hundreds of community members.

“People were a little bit livid at first,” Booth remembered. Ultimately, the bike advocate said, it took collaboration between the city and the community to bring the project to fruition. GObike Buffalo secured a grant to model the outcomes of the road diet, which ultimately “helped win the day.”

Still, Booth acknowledged, “there’s tradeoffs with everything.”

Bozeman

In Bozeman, the tradeoffs proved too costly for the city to implement a connectivity project on Babcock and Mendenhall streets.

Nick Ross, director of Transportation and Engineering, said the city looked at reverting to two-directional traffic on the pair of one-way streets years ago. The effort parallels the Front and Main conversion in Missoula that is paired with the Higgins redesign in the city’s federal grant application.

Like Missoula’s transportation experts, Ross said safety and accessibility drove the conversation around Babcock and Mendenhall.

“We do value multimodal connectivity and street safety in Bozeman,” he said, noting two-way conversions are known to improve those issues.

But in the end, the variety of perspectives on the project proved too unwieldy to navigate.

“We found that there were many different opinions on how that conversion should be implemented,” Ross recollected. The city and the public never came to an agreement.

Furthermore, the low crash statistics on the corridor seemed to outweigh the costs of additional paving, restriping and traffic control.

Ross stressed the city of Bozeman strives to be “good stewards of public dollars.”

Still, Ross expects the specter of the two-way redesign to rise again — “almost certainly.”

He’s hopeful Bozeman could pair the project with other mobility enhancements the way Missoula has attempted to with the Downtown SAM application.

“It certainly would be a nice thing to have,” he said wistfully.