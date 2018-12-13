This past week, Missoula residents may have seen a lone protester waving the French flag while wearing a bright yellow vest — the same garb donned by the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets of Paris in opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Standing at the corner of Higgins and Broadway Thursday, the man identified himself only as “Citizen Kane,” and said he hoped the Yellow Vest protests would topple the French president.
“Macron, who is democratically elected, is nothing but a Rothschild globalist banker, and there are a lot of similarities between France and the U.S.,” he said. The Rothschilds, a prominent Jewish banking family, have long been invoked in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
The back of his vest featured "#WWG1WGA," which stands for "Where we go one we go all," a phrase associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory held by some supporters of President Trump.
Citizen Kane said he also hoped to see a French departure, or “Frexit,” from the European Union, and greater unity among U.S. citizens at home.
“Say what you will about the French, but when they don’t like how things are going they take the streets and get things done, which is admirable,” he said.