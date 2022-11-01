'Citizen science' volunteers measure a stream's morphing

They headed out from the Duncan Drive trailhead Tuesday morning armed with waders, tape measures, homemade measuring rods and hundreds of feet of string.

And, of course, cookies and tea.

The goal of the group, assembled by Watershed Education Network, was to take measurements of Rattlesnake Creek at four cross sections where the Rattlesnake Dam was removed two years ago. As part of the 2020 dam removal, aimed at improving the habitat, the site was crafted into a human-made analog of a natural stream corridor. WEN, and the "citizen science" volunteers the nonprofit rallies, collect vital data that tracks how the stream morphs over time. Tuesday's exercise amounts to a snapshot in time within a yearslong effort to document the physical, chemical and biological characteristics of Rattlesnake Creek above, at and below the dam site, and from before, during and after dam removal.

Volunteers, meanwhile, learn from experience how science studies their local environment.

"When the dam used to be here, this was all underwater," Stephie Novak, WEN's Stream Team coordinator, said, gesturing to a concrete block above the creek's west bank that serves as the last visible remnant of Missoula's former water-supply dam. Much of the concrete dam structure was broken up, had its rebar removed, and then was buried within what now serves as a floodplain bordering the creek.

River Design Group oversaw the construction of the new stream channel, embedding logs and other woody debris in the east bank, where the waterway hugs the shore in a deep channel as it sweeps downstream to the right. But regardless of the cutting-edge restoration design, the stream is still human-made. Nature will have its way.

"Natural streambank is still forming because it is human-manipulated," said Brook Bauer, WEN's citizen science coordinator. As the creek makes its way through its new channel, it will morph over time. By measuring the creek's physical characteristics at set locations over time, WEN can track "different elements that change in the streambed," she said, "getting a really solid picture of what that looks like."

On Tuesday, three WEN staffers, one intern and four volunteers — one of whom publishes a nature blog and podcast — worked in teams to take and record cross-section measurements. First, they had to locate four pairs of round metal pins embedded in the streambank across the creek from each other. The pins, which from above look like miniature geological survey benchmarks, mark four cross sections established jointly by River Design Group and Trout Unlimited. Once located, a tape measure up to 200 feet long is strung across the creek between stakes hammered into the ground next to each pin. A length of string is then run across the creek between the pins, pulled taut and then painstakingly leveled.

"The measuring is the easy part," Novak said. "The finding it and setting it up is the kicker. Finding a needle in a haystack? Imagine finding a 50-cent piece in a floodplain."

The taut line represents bankfull, or the highest extent of the river channel. Since the dam-site channel is human-made, Bauer said, bankfull there is what designers created, rather than what nature intended. With the taut bankfull line established, volunteers use stadia rods — 5-foot poles of PVC pipe marked by hand with gradations to the tenth of a foot — to measure the vertical distance from bankfull to the streambank or the water surface. In the stream, water depth is also measured. Together, the figures can create a diagram of stream's physical dimensions at that location. Tracked over time, they show how the stream has changed.

"Cross sections take many people to make it work," Bauer said, "especially at a site like this."

The people are all volunteers. WEN specializes in citizen science, according to Executive Director Deb Fassnacht. Fassnacht said in an Oct. 6 interview that citizen science is enlisting community members to "observe, explore, record and share their data."

"Rattlesnake Creek is a model for citizen science data collection around dam removal," Fassnacht said. "This is really an amazing opportunity to remind everybody that citizen science can contribute to our body of knowledge and bring meaning to everyday experiences and watershed health."

Yvonne Sorovacu has been one of WEN's regular volunteers this season, starting in the spring. She has a master's degree from the University of Montana's environmental studies program and worked in sustainability, but hadn't done much field work, or any citizen science, until she began volunteering with WEN.

"One of the reasons I really wanted to come out is because I've read so many papers about stream restoration and stream health, but I've never been able to actually go out in the field and really dig into it," Sorovacu said at the dam site Tuesday. "Just seeing our city from that perspective and thinking about all the animals that live along the creek that are interacting with us, and the structures we've built, and our yards, and how we're treating the land right around the stream, that's been super cool."

Sorovacu volunteered at least weekly through the season with WEN's Stream Team, a regular volunteer group that looks at the biological and chemical characteristics of the waterway from the Rattlesnake Wilderness to the creek's confluence with the Clark Fork River in urban Missoula.

"We got to see it change from what the area around the creek is like near the Clark Fork to how it changes through Greenough (Park), and then when it gets a little more urban, and then one day Stephie and I were right by the Rattlesnake Wilderness," she said. "There's a lot of changes you see in the creek along there. I think, especially Rattlesnake Creek, it's easy to forget sometimes that it's right there, right? There's a restaurant in Missoula that Rattlesnake Creek runs literally right underneath it."