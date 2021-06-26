 Skip to main content
Citizens for a Weed Free Future Weed Walk
Sawmill Gulch

The Sawmill Gulch trail in Missoula’s Rattlesnake Valley is one of the most used local trails and caters to a variety of non-motorized use.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Citizens for a Weed Free Future (CWFF) is hosting a weed walk up Sawmill Gulch in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28. 

Learn the role of CWFF in the community and see some CWFF funded projects. This walk is moderate hiking difficulty. Bring sunscreen, water, camera, hat and snacks.

Carpool or bicycle if you can as parking is limited at the Sawmill Gulch Trailhead.

For more information, contact Andy Kulla, 406-370-3444. 

