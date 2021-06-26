Citizens for a Weed Free Future Weed Walk

Missoulian Staff
Citizens for a Weed Free Future (CWFF) is hosting a weed walk up Sawmill Gulch in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Learn the role of CWFF in the community and see some CWFF funded projects. This walk is moderate hiking difficulty. Bring sunscreen, water, camera, hat and snacks.
Carpool or bicycle if you can as parking is limited at the Sawmill Gulch Trailhead.
For more information, contact Andy Kulla, 406-370-3444.
