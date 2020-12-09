Citizens sought for Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee

LIBBY — The Kootenai National Forest is seeking members for the Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). Seven current members of the RAC terms has expired, and they will need to be replaced in one of the categories below.

The RACs are to consist of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The committee's duties include reviewing proposed forest management projects in accordance with Title II of the Act and making funding recommendations to the Forest Service, coordinating with land management agency officials, and providing opportunities for interested parties to participate in the project development process. Committee members are sought to work collaboratively with other interests for the long-term benefit of National Forest System lands.

The RACs create mechanisms for local community collaboration with federal land managers in recommending projects to be conducted on federal lands or that will benefit resources on federal lands. The geographic boundaries of the RACs in northwest Montana are proposed to be aligned with county boundaries. The boundary of this RAC would cover Lincoln County.