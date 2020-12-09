Citizens sought for Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee

LIBBY — The Kootenai National Forest is seeking members for the Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). Seven current members of the RAC terms has expired, and they will need to be replaced in one of the categories below.
The RACs are to consist of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The committee's duties include reviewing proposed forest management projects in accordance with Title II of the Act and making funding recommendations to the Forest Service, coordinating with land management agency officials, and providing opportunities for interested parties to participate in the project development process. Committee members are sought to work collaboratively with other interests for the long-term benefit of National Forest System lands.
The RACs create mechanisms for local community collaboration with federal land managers in recommending projects to be conducted on federal lands or that will benefit resources on federal lands. The geographic boundaries of the RACs in northwest Montana are proposed to be aligned with county boundaries. The boundary of this RAC would cover Lincoln County.
Committee members serve a three-year term without compensation, but may be reimbursed for travel and per diem expenses. Meetings are generally held quarterly at locations within the geographic area the RAC serves. Members must reside within the State in which the RAC is located and preferably within the RAC's geographic boundary. Prospective members are advised that membership on a RAC calls for a commitment of time and energy.
Specifically, the composition of the RAC is to be balanced according to the following three interest categories identified in the Act.
Group A:
- Organized labor
- Developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation
- Energy and mineral development
- Commercial timber industry
- Federal grazing permit holders or land use permit holders within the RAC area
Group B:
- Nationally recognized environmental organizations
- Regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations
- Dispersed recreation activities
- Archaeological and historical interests
- Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse or burro groups
Group C:
- State-elected office holders or their designee
- County or local elected office holders
- American Indian tribal representatives from tribes within or adjacent to RAC areas
- School officials or teachers
- Citizens representing the affected public at large
The application process involves completing one federal form which is available at the Kootenai National Forest Supervisor's Office. For application pick up and because of COVID-19, please call the front desk at 406-293-6211 and give Ian or Destiny your info and an application will be sent out to you. Send completed application packets by Jan. 22: Katie Andreessen, Kootenai National Forest, 31374 U.S. Highway 2 West, Libby, MT 59923.
Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training and experience working with the interest area they represent, their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, their demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making, and their contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC.
Equal opportunity practices, in line with USDA policies, will be followed in all membership appointments to the committee. To ensure that the recommendations of the committee have taken into account the needs of the diverse groups served by the Department, membership will include, to the extent practicable, individuals with demonstrated ability to represent minorities, women and persons with disabilities.
