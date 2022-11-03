City adopts climate lens for decision-making

The Missoula City Council enhanced its commitment to addressing climate change at the city level.

By looking at measures like fuel and water saved, the resolution aims to put a climate lens on city decision-making going forward. Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a resolution aimed at climate action.

“It’s establishing and enhancing our commitment to achieving our climate action and resiliency goals,” said Evora Glenn, the city’s energy program specialist.

Glenn heralded the addition of tools to implement climate-resilient policies in each department as monumental.

The two focus areas of the resolution are greenhouse gas reductions and climate resiliency. However, Glenn said the climate lens will be tailored to each department’s individual needs.

She also said that clarified climate priorities will be just one way of assessing future city decisions. A focus on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion will remain an important part of city decision-making as well.

While the climate lens still needs to be put into place across the city, its components could include a new policy, a decision-making matrix, a narrative format for evaluating decisions, stakeholder engagement and monetary values attached to climate priorities.

Implementation is not the only piece of the lens that remains up in the air. City staff also have to work on developing tools to look at accountability.

Ward 5 council member Stacie Anderson welcomed the climate lens because she said she thinks it will help unite climate efforts across the city instead of relying upon disparate initiatives in different departments.

Going forward, the city’s environmental focus will also be colored by relationships formed at the Mountain Towns 2030 summit that took place in September. Glenn estimated approximately 300 people attended the summit.

Thanks to the summit, Glenn said, “we know that we’re not alone here in Missoula with these ambitious goals.”