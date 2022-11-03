 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

City adopts climate lens for decision-making

  • 0

The Missoula City Council enhanced its commitment to addressing climate change at the city level.

By looking at measures like fuel and water saved, the resolution aims to put a climate lens on city decision-making going forward. Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a resolution aimed at climate action. 

“It’s establishing and enhancing our commitment to achieving our climate action and resiliency goals,” said Evora Glenn, the city’s energy program specialist.

Glenn heralded the addition of tools to implement climate-resilient policies in each department as monumental.

The two focus areas of the resolution are greenhouse gas reductions and climate resiliency. However, Glenn said the climate lens will be tailored to each department’s individual needs.

People are also reading…

She also said that clarified climate priorities will be just one way of assessing future city decisions. A focus on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion will remain an important part of city decision-making as well.

While the climate lens still needs to be put into place across the city, its components could include a new policy, a decision-making matrix, a narrative format for evaluating decisions, stakeholder engagement and monetary values attached to climate priorities.

Implementation is not the only piece of the lens that remains up in the air. City staff also have to work on developing tools to look at accountability.

Ward 5 council member Stacie Anderson welcomed the climate lens because she said she thinks it will help unite climate efforts across the city instead of relying upon disparate initiatives in different departments.

Going forward, the city’s environmental focus will also be colored by relationships formed at the Mountain Towns 2030 summit that took place in September. Glenn estimated approximately 300 people attended the summit.

Thanks to the summit, Glenn said, “we know that we’re not alone here in Missoula with these ambitious goals.”

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Cover Images InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake last Dec. 24, but scientists learned only later the cause of that quake: a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. What’s more, the meteoroid excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronauts to the Red Planet. Scientists determined the quake resulted from a meteoroid impact when they looked at before-and-after images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and spotted a new, yawning crater. Offering a rare opportunity to see how a large impact shook the ground on Mars, the event and its effects are detailed in two papers published Thursday, Oct. 27, in the journal Science. The meteoroid is estimated to have spanned 16 to 39 feet (5 to 12 meters) – small enough that it would have burned up in Earth’s atmosphere, but not in Mars’ thin atmosphere, which is just 1% as dense as our planet’s. The impact, in a region called Amazonis Planitia, blasted a crater roughly 492 feet (150 meters) across and 70 feet (21 meters) deep. Some of the ejecta thrown by the impact flew as far as 23 miles (37 kilometers) away. With images and seismic data documenting the event, this is believed to be one of the largest craters ever witnessed forming any place in the solar system. Many larger craters exist on the Red Planet, but they are significantly older and predate any Mars mission. “It’s unprecedented to find a fresh impact of this size,” said Ingrid Daubar of Brown University, who leads InSight’s Impact Science Working Group. “It’s an exciting moment in geologic history, and we got to witness it.” InSight has seen its power drastically decline in recent months due to dust settling on its solar panels. The spacecraft now is expected to shut down within the next six weeks, bringing the mission’s science to an end. InSight is studying the planet’s crust, mantle, and core. Seismic waves are key to the mission and have revealed the size, depth, and composition of Mars’ inner layers. Since landing in November 2018, InSight has detected 1,318 marsquakes, including several caused by smaller meteoroid impacts. But the quake resulting from last December’s impact was the first observed to have surface waves – a kind of seismic wave that ripples along the top of a planet’s crust. The second of the two Science papers related to the big impact describes how scientists use these waves to study the structure of Mars’ crust.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News