City advances two affordable housing projects

Two affordable-housing projects moved forward at Monday's Missoula City Council meeting.

Council members unanimously voted to vacate the South Sussex Bypass right-of-way, a move that makes it possible to develop the Casa Loma housing project with 22 affordable units.

Council also supported Homeword’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application to rehabilitate the Creekside residences between East Missoula and Missoula.

Although the council unanimously supported the South Sussex right-of-way vacation, members disagreed on the period of affordability that should apply to the affordable housing portion of the Casa Loma development.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino pushed for a longer period of affordability than the 35 years stipulated in the conditions of approval.

Carlino first advocated for a 75-year period of affordability, calling such a timeframe the “industry standard.”

“There isn’t really, I would say, an industry standard when it comes, I suppose, to periods of affordability because so many of them are dependent on their funding sources,” replied Ward 1 Council Member Heidi West.

She cited examples of different types of grants and different state requirements for periods of affordability.

Carlino offered a compromise at 65 years of affordability, but his motion to amend the conditions of approval encountered pushback from his fellow council members and city staff.

“The risk there is that the loan is typically for 40 years and that it may make the refinancing challenging and so it will be harder most likely to get a loan in the beginning and that could impact the viability of this project as well as the overall impact to the cost to the developer of the income restricted units,” warned Emily Harris Shears, housing policy specialist with Community Planning, Development and Innovation. “You’re essentially doubling it and that will potentially impact the viability of the project as well.”

“35 years is a common and reasonable number of years,” said Ward 2 Council Member Mirtha Becerra. “And I also worry that making changes like these last minute really can cause issues in terms of the trust that we have with developers, especially this developer who specializes in developing affordable housing. For all those reasons, I am not in a position to jeopardize this project.”

BlueLine Development, Inc. proposed the Casa Loma project.

Council President Gwen Jones echoed Becerra’s concerns.

“I think it’s really bad practice and bad policy to try and set unrealistic affordable housing thresholds that developers must meet,” Jones said. “It’s a good way to kill a project and then not only do we not get the affordable housing, we aren’t going to get the extra housing stock either.”

The project includes 107 total units.

Carlino’s motion to amend failed with only Carlino in support of the amendment.

Council was more harmonious in support of Homeword’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application.

Homeword is seeking a competitive 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the Montana Board of Housing in order to rehabilitate 161 Creekside residences.

“Right now we’re looking to do a pretty extensive rehab of Creekside,” said Heather McMilin, project development director with Homeword.

She said the tax credit would be used to install new siding and metal roofs at Creekside, as well as to replace the efficient materials used in the original 1996 construction, which are coming to the end of their useful life. The rehab work would also include upgrades to the energy efficiency of the windows, improvements to the building envelope, mechanical units, plumbing, electrical fixtures and interiors.

Homeword would conduct a unit-by-unit inspection of all 161 units as well.

The nonprofit will find out the decision on the application in October.

“This particular project I think is just an amazing opportunity because it dramatically extends the affordability of these units in particular and obviously they are in need of upgrades and repair and it’ll increase really the affordability of the units themselves to the folks that live there,” said West.

“It is not easy to provide affordable housing and have it be well maintained. It is also not easy to provide housing that the tenants feel proud to live in that gives them a sense of belonging and Homeword has always done that as a priority and I do think that’s a really important part of affordability, to give people and residents a sense of pride in where they live,” added Becerra.

Council unanimously voted to authorize a letter of support for Homeword’s application with Ward 1 Council Member Jennifer Savage and Ward 6 Council Member Kristen Jordan absent.