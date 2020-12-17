City agency eyes large central Missoula property for housing, development

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also approved funding of about $24,800 to deconstruct two older buildings on the site to make way for eventual redevelopment.

With a newly opened temporary overnight homeless shelter opened on the property and operated by the Poverello Center and the City of Missoula, transients have been gaining access to the buildings. Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, said that's a safety hazard and a liability issue.

"It has become increasingly difficult to secure the property in spite of the fencing," she told the board. "Two of the buildings formerly occupied by (a drywall company) have become a liability for the city over the past several months as a result of not being able to keep people from accessing the buildings. One is in dangerous structural condition and other has been occupied by transients and is dilapidated to the point that it is not in good enough condition to consider leasing for commercial occupancy."

Buchanan said the city has recently engaged Jed Dennison of ZillaState to manage the MRL properties as well as the city-owned former library building on Main Street.