City agency to hire tax increment financing communications specialist

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board has approved a recommendation to hire a full-time communications specialist to engage the public about the millions of dollars worth of tax increment financing projects the agency approves every year.

On Thursday, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the position be included in the agency’s fiscal year 2022 budget and directed staff to initiate the hiring process. The position will be advertised with a starting salary range of $52,000 to $78,000 per year.

“We’ve been talking about this for the better part of two years I guess now,” explained agency director Ellen Buchanan. “The MRA is very, very good at getting projects done and moving on to the next project and we’re not so good at letting people know what we’ve done or why we’ve done it in terms of something that’s appropriate for public consumption.”

Buchanan said that the Missoula community isn’t fully up to speed on what tax increment financing is used for.

“We also have a lot of lack of understanding around the tool called tax increment financing in the community,” she explained.

Last year, the agency allocated $46,000 for a strategic communications plan. The consultant hired for that plan, Christina “Spider” McKnight, made a series of recommendations to the board. One of the recommendations was to hire a communications specialist.

In the six Urban Renewal Districts inside city limits, property taxes generated by new development are diverted from the city’s general fund and are used as tax increment financing by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. That agency is tasked with funding projects that benefit the public inside those districts while eliminating blight and spurring new investment.

The ultimate goal is to have more private development inside those districts than would otherwise occur without developers getting TIF funding to help with things like infrastructure upgrades, demolition, façade improvement, deconstruction, sidewalk construction and lighting. When a district sunsets, the goal is to have more property taxes going into the city's general fund than there otherwise would be without TIF investment. Buchanan and several members of the Missoula City Council have said in the past that Missoula’s Urban Renewal Districts spur development in difficult-to-revitalize areas and increase the overall tax base over time. The agency has been criticized by past city council members over certain projects.

Buchanan said the communications specialist should “work themselves out of a full-time job” once they take care of the duties that the agency hasn’t been able to get to in the past few years.

“We anticipate that this position will transition from full-time MRA staff to part-time working for both the (city) communications office and the MRA,” Buchanan told the board. “It is uncertain as to when that transition might happen, but we do know that there is a substantial amount of work to be done just for MRA at this time.”

Karl Englund, a member of the board, said that they’ve discussed the importance of adding the position for a long time.

“This is overdue,” he said. “And so I’m glad that we’ve finally gone through all the processes we need to get this going, which is why there is not a lot of debate about this right now.”

