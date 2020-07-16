City announces new chief financial officer

The City of Missoula announced that Rob Gannon, a graduate of the University of Montana and most recently the general manager of the transit agency serving the greater Seattle area, has accepted the position of the city's chief financial officer.
Gannon will start in the role on Sept. 14.
“Rob brings a depth of experience and new ideas to the work of the City of Missoula,” Missoula Mayor John Engen said in a press release. “His commitment to community and public service; real, meaningful accomplishment in developing an equitable, just workplace; his financial chops, humility and values make him the right choice to join our strong team of leaders. I’m glad Rob’s coming home to Missoula.”
In his recent role as general manager of King County (Washington) Metro, the transit agency serving the greater Seattle area, Gannon was responsible for the operation, strategy, planning and financial health of the agency, which has more than 5,000 employees and serves millions of residents, according to the press release.
He also served as a member of the cabinet of King County Executive Dow Constantine, and has held leadership positions at Starbucks Corp. and Amazon. He also served in human resources management at UM and as financial officer in the office of then-Provost Royce Engstrom.
Gannon will oversee the city’s financial management as the city's chief financial officer, in addition to departments such as the Clerk’s Office, Fleet and Maintenance, Information Technologies and Facilities. Gannon's appointment is contingent on confirmation by City Council.
“I feel a strong draw to the communities in Montana where I think my contributions as a leader and administrator can have far-reaching impact,” Gannon said in the press release. “My roots run deep here, and I am excited to join the mayor’s leadership team.”
