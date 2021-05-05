City announces new program to address traffic safety concerns

The city of Missoula has unveiled a new program to address traffic safety issues in Missoula neighborhoods.

According to a Wednesday press release from the city, The Public Works and Mobility Department announced its new Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) during a Public Works Committee meeting on April 28.

The program is a response to the City Council’s request for a process that addresses speeding and other traffic safety issues in Missoula, the press release said. It will concentrate on looking at speeds, uncontrolled intersections, crash rates and other conditions affecting traffic safety in residential neighborhoods.

“NTMP looks to use both proactive and reactive approaches to address traffic safety challenges in Missoula neighborhoods,” the release said.

The program will identify locations with high-crash frequencies and key corridors on the Neighborhood Greenway system with the objective to make streets safer and more comfortable and convenient for residents who are walking, biking and driving.

The program will streamline the process for registering traffic concerns and evaluating appropriate solutions, allowing public concerns to be brought to officials’ attention.