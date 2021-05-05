 Skip to main content
City announces new program to address traffic safety concerns
City announces new program to address traffic safety concerns

The city of Missoula has unveiled a new program to address traffic safety issues in Missoula neighborhoods.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

The city of Missoula has unveiled a new program to address traffic safety issues in Missoula neighborhoods.

According to a Wednesday press release from the city, The Public Works and Mobility Department announced its new Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) during a Public Works Committee meeting on April 28.

The program is a response to the City Council’s request for a process that addresses speeding and other traffic safety issues in Missoula, the press release said. It will concentrate on looking at speeds, uncontrolled intersections, crash rates and other conditions affecting traffic safety in residential neighborhoods.

“NTMP looks to use both proactive and reactive approaches to address traffic safety challenges in Missoula neighborhoods,” the release said.

The program will identify locations with high-crash frequencies and key corridors on the Neighborhood Greenway system with the objective to make streets safer and more comfortable and convenient for residents who are walking, biking and driving.

The program will streamline the process for registering traffic concerns and evaluating appropriate solutions, allowing public concerns to be brought to officials’ attention.

The NTMP is focused solely on solutions that can be quickly and inexpensively implemented on residential streets, according to the release. If a problem requires a more complex or expensive solution, city staff will add the project to the current list of Capital Improvement Projects for council to evaluate each year.

Visit NTMP’s Engage Missoula page at engagemissoula.com/neighborhood-traffic-safety-program to watch a presentation to the City Council and view details on the tools NTMP will use to implement the program, and many other reference documents.

Missoula neighborhoods will be discussing the NTMP during upcoming neighborhood council and leadership team meetings.

