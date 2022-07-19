City approves Front Street easement, development plans still unclear

Two historic Front Street homes are set for redevelopment, despite a small but vocal contingent of opponents to the project by Kiwanis Park.

The Missoula City Council voted 8-1, with three members absent Monday, in favor of an easement through Kiwanis Park. The easement allows Caroline McCauley and Matt Sullivan, owners of 401 and 333 Front Street, to develop 18 new apartments on the property. Without the easement, the developers could still redevelop the existing Front Street houses at a lower density.

Community members and one current Front Street tenant, backed by Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino, urged the City Council to postpone voting on the easement to give the tenants more time to find alternative housing.

“From hearing all the tenants today, it’s become pretty apparent that more time to talk about this, more time to have public comment would be really appropriate,” Carlino said. “If there’s anything that we can do to help slow down this process, I think it would be the most helpful thing to do as a council."

Five public commenters, including a current tenant of one of the subject properties, raised concerns about the redevelopment plans. They highlighted the housing instability redevelopment would create for the current residents, along with the historic value of the homes and their significance to LGBTQIA+ community.

“A landmark of both Missoula and queer history could suddenly be erased,” said Chloe Runs Behind. “Please, please think about what gentrification is doing to this city."

But since the City Council can’t regulate what an owner does with their property, the rest of council felt it made more sense to approve the easement and give the developer the option of adding density to the proposed new subdivision that would take the place of the Front Street homes.

“I think that there’s a difference between preserve and delay,” said Ward 5 Council Member Stacie Anderson. “And this is a delay. And I don’t think that this genuinely preserves this affordable housing in any long term.”

According to Sullivan, seven renters on month-to-month leases currently live in the two residences.

Council members repeatedly expressed sympathy for the renters who could be displaced from the Front Street homes, but they didn’t believe delaying the easement approval would do much to preserve the housing currently available there.

“I don’t want to displace people,” said Ward 1 Council Member Jennifer Savage. “That’s never something that I want to do. But I don’t think we would accomplish much by sending it back. “

Sullivan, who owns five properties throughout the city with an average rent in the range of $1,100 per month, said delays on the part of the City Council could jeopardize the project altogether.

“It may not be viable financially,” he told the Missoulian, citing rising interest rates.

Sullivan said the future of the project is unclear.

While the developers haven’t applied for Tax Increment Financing for this or any of their other projects, Sullivan said they are open to partnering with the city on the potential new subdivision.

If McCauley and Sullivan do go forward with redeveloping the Front Street houses, Sullivan said they will have to determine how much time to give the tenants to vacate the residences.

“What we do and what we will always do is continue to communicate that we’re going to develop the property,” said Sullivan. “And we will always follow Montana state law.”

It’s unclear, too, how the city will preserve currently affordable housing options after the Front Street decision.

“I’d love to hear an answer to how we’re going to preserve naturally affordable housing in Missoula without putting in some sort of regulations or without being creative and sometimes delaying things,” Carlino said.

Carlino cast the lone dissenting vote against the easement.