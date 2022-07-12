City approves Miller Creek annexation, debates density

A debate over density led the Missoula City Council to approve an annexation and zoning request in Miller Creek Monday.

Property owner Joshua Green requested the city annex a 0.2-acre property at 3946 Fox Den Court and zone it as part of the nearby Fairway View Addition Planned-Unit Development.

Before approving the request, councilors debated whether higher density in the area would be appropriate.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino supported the annexation and zoning request, but said he would like to see the possibility of legalizing higher-density housing options in the subject area.

“I’m happy to support this motion but I do think as we're going through our code reform we need to look at all areas of land that are residential, no matter how small, and relegalize two-, three-, four-plexes,” Carlino said. “If the owner of this land wanted to build a duplex and open up another unit it would be illegal under the proposed zoning, so I just want to point that out.”

As part of the Fairway View Addition Planned-Unit Development, only single unit homes are allowed on the Fox Den Court property.

The growth policy designates the area as residential low density, with one to two dwelling units per acre.

One single-family home is located on the Fox Den Court property, and the annexation brings the total acreage of that parcel up to almost an acre of land.

Ward 2 Council Member Jordan Hess said he felt the proposed zoning accurately fits the area.

“This is the correct zoning for this parcel,” Hess said.

“This is not the right place for density,” he added.

Hess explained increasing density there would require the city to add infrastructure, which would likely create adverse climate impacts.

Ultimately, council voted unanimously for the annexation and zoning request, with only Ward 5 Council Member John Contos and Ward 1 Council Member Jennifer Savage absent.