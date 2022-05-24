City approves plan to expand Currents center

After 22 years of planning, the Missoula City Council took a step toward expanding the Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity on Monday.

The city approved a conceptual master plan for the community center in McCormick Park at its meeting this week. The vote was 10 to two.

“Consider that this box filled with rooms is not the end of a conversation, but the beginning,” said Michael Sweet with The Friends of the Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity. “It is a footprint for the future of Missoula. It lays a foundation for us to discover or rediscover who we are as Missoulians.”

The conceptual master plan approved Monday lays the groundwork for the project to move forward in the future, but it does not authorize funding for the center yet.

The estimated cost would be approximately $44.5 million, based on costs for the target construction year of 2024.

Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said the Currents expansion is intended to be “a true public community center,” with multi-purpose gymnasium facilities, a theater, classrooms and an indoor track.

Gaukler hopes the center “fits a niche that is not being met in the community.”

Six public commenters spoke during the meeting to support the conceptual master plan.

Amy Ragsdale, another member of The Friends of the CCRC group, tuned in at 1 a.m. while traveling to voice her support for the project.

“This is really about a space for local artists and performers,” said Ragsdale, a dance professional. “We are super excited about the prospect of a place like this."

Janet Simms, a Missoula resident turning 80 this year, spoke to the benefit the center would have for older Missoulians.

“I look forward to being able to stay active in the clean air and climate-controlled space that’s planned for the new center,” Simms said.

“It makes me proud to think that this city I’ve grown to love so much is planning to build a new community center using sustainable design in the heart of Missoula so that it’s accessible to people in all parts of our community,” she said.

Members of council overwhelmingly shared the public’s enthusiasm for the proposed center.

“I think that it is time, after two decades, after the work that this organization has done, (and) the need in our community that we adopt this conceptual plan,” said Ward 4 Council Member Amber Sherrill.

She and many of her colleagues on council celebrated the sustainable design of the building and its expected ability to serve multiple generations of local residents.

Others on council pointed to the need to approve the conceptual plan in order for the project to go ahead with fundraising efforts.

“It is so important for the fundraising that needs to happen,” said Ward 2 Mirtha Becerra, noting that donors would be unlikely to support the center without the approval of a formal plan.

“Who knows what opportunities we might be missing?” asked Ward 5 Council Member Stacie Anderson.

Despite the widespread support for the proposed expansion, a few on council raised concerns with the project.

“I’m really torn on this one,” said Ward 6 Council Member Sandra Vasecka.

She sees Currents as possible competition with the Missoula Family YMCA, and she said she doesn’t believe the city is “financially ready” to take on a commitment to expanding the recreation center.

“I just feel like we’re spending too much money,” Vasecka said.

Although he voted for the plan, Mike Nugent echoed Vasecka’s worries about funding the center.

“We’re already pressured on the way we fund parks,” Nugent said, adding he was confident the city would find a way to foot the eventual bill. "We probably need to acknowledge what it’s going to cost."

Vasecka and Ward 5 Council Member John Contos voted against the plan.

Housing

On Monday, council also opened a public hearing on funding opportunities for possible housing projects throughout the city.

City staff said they expect to receive $800,000 this year to distribute between Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investments Partnership Program. Both funding sources come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A third funding source, the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, sets aside $1 million each year for housing projects.

Staff reported Monday they have narrowed possible funding recipients down to eight applications.

The North Missoula Community Development Corporation will receive funding for two community land trust projects on Wolf Street and Burlington Street. Community land trusts reduce homeownership costs by leasing the land underneath houses in the trust. Homeowners own their houses, but not the land below them.

Funding for the pair of projects would come to $664,000.

Nonprofit organization Homeword would also receive funding for two projects. $15,000 would go to homeownership center programs supporting financial education and counseling.

$360,000 would be earmarked for Trinity Apartments, an affordable housing complex expected to include 202 units.

The Villagio affordable apartment complex, a 200-unit development, would also receive $475,771.

Habitat for Humanity would be another funding recipient, with the goal of purchasing, placing and covering associated costs of two modular homes on a parcel owned by the organization. Habitat for Humanity applied for $190,250.

The Ravara development on Scott Street would build 78 community land trust homes if the organization receives its requested $500,950.

The remainder of the funding would go to administrative costs.

Funding allocations are based on previous years’ estimates, but city staff said inflation is cutting into the amount they can distribute.

“We have to do more with less,” said Karen Gasvoda, senior grants administrator for the community development department.

Council didn’t take any formal action on the list of housing projects Monday. The public hearing remains open for comments until June 6.

Missoula’s Citizen Participation Guide details methods for submitting public comments: https://pub-missoula.escribemeetings.com/FileStream.ashx?DocumentId=253270.

