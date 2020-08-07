City at odds with Grant Creek on $120M project

A representative of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation told the board the organization is one of the largest employers in Missoula and that they were concerned about the safety of customers and employees if the rezoning were allowed. The representative told the board that the nonprofit is considering moving out of Missoula if the rezone is allowed.

Ault, the owner of the former gravel pit and the lead developer for Grant Creek Village, said he'd love to sit down with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and try to come up with a solution.

"It's funny for me to hear them say that as well, because when they were given that property they moved in right behind an apartment complex and now apartments are not good?" Ault said. "I don’t understand why they would say that, but I'm open to have that conversation them. I don’t see an issue there, but I'm willing to sit down with them to see what concerns are. They moved in right next door so I don’t see why mine's any different."

Ault also noted that nearby houses are up on a hill above the project site so that his project wouldn't put them in a shadow, as he's heard.

Board member Neva Hassanein voted to not recommend the rezone, saying "increasing the numbers of units in and of itself will not be the thing that addresses our housing problem."