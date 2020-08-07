City at odds with Grant Creek on $120M project

The debate over which sections of Missoula will bear the burden of increased housing density came into sharp focus this week as one neighborhood group banned together to protest a zoning revision that would allow more housing units than currently permitted. Meanwhile, city officials said the project would help alleviate soaring housing prices and urged the planning board and neighborhood to accept higher density zoning.
In the end, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board went against the recommendation by city planners and voted against a rezone that would allow high-density housing development proposal in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood on Tuesday night. On a 7-2 vote after hours of debate and public comment, with many members saying it was the toughest decision they've had to make during their tenure on the board, the board directed the Missoula City Council to deny a rezoning application from KJA Development. Developers want to rezone a 44-acre former gravel pit next to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters just north of the Interstate 90 interchange.
The two parcels of land are currently zoned to allow approximately 494 residential units with a maximum height of 35 feet, but developer Ken Ault wants to rezone the land to allow for more units and a height of 45 feet. The proposed rezone would technically allow 1,185 units to be built on the site, but city planners say far fewer than that would actually be allowed to get built because much of the space has to be designated for parking, landscaping and activities. Developer Ken Ault told the Missoulian earlier this year he plans for a total of 960 units within the $120-million development. The project would include 1,500 parking spaces and a pool.
A neighborhood group, Friends of Grant Creek, opposed the rezoning and gathered dozens of signatures. Members submitted dozens of letters in opposition, citing everything from concerns over traffic to evacuation bottleneck safety hazards in the event of a wildfire. The coalition supports the existing zoning density and is willing to accept a housing development that can be built at the existing, lower density.
"The Friends of Grant Creek support the existing zoning that permits a mixture of over 500 homes, from 3-story apartments to condos to single-family homes," said president Wendell Beardsley in a statement. "Current zoning and the 1980 Grant Creek Area Plan portray a vision of a coherent, livable and sustainable mix of homes, apartments, and small businesses that can create a 'neighborhood.' Development allowed under the existing zoning would double the population of Grant Creek, which could be a significant contribution to Missoula's housing needs and a contribution we could all be proud of.“
The developer is proposing only rental apartments.
The proposed rezone almost triples the number of Grant Creek residences, explained Karen Sippy of Friends of Grant Creek, in a lengthy presentation outlining all the reasons they oppose the rezone.
Also, more than 25% of adjoining landowners submitted protest petitions, so when the Missoula City Council considers the issue at a future meeting, the council will need a two-thirds majority to approve the rezone.
Bert Lindler of Friends of Grant Creek said today’s residents will face a heavy burden of traffic in the future because there aren’t enough transportation options in the area.
"The human stuff is that we're going to be putting the population of Ronan (1,800) on 28.5 flat acres on the edge of our city with no transit, no public parks, no meaningful shopping, no way to walk to school, no way out for work or emergency evacuations other than Grant Creek Road at the I-90 intersection,” Lindler said in an email.
Eran Pehan, the director of the City’s Office of Housing and Community Development, told the board she supports the rezone.
"I strongly believe all neighborhoods need to do their part in ensuring Missoula remains a place where all Missoulians can call home," she said. "Neighborhoods like Grant Creek largely consist of single family homes and are bordered by open space, providing little opportunity for new homes. This development provides this neighborhood an opportunity to contribute to the solution."
Pehan noted that a 400-unit low-income housing complex called the Villagio has been approved for the Northside neighborhood. She noted that Grant Creek residents oppose the rezoning because the area lacks sustainable transportation infrastructure and options, but the same holds true for the Northside.
"I want to highlight the equity conversation that's occurring around housing development," she said. "(Grant Creek Village) presents challenges to traffic and public transportation. These concerns also apply to more compact housing development that is happening throughout Missoula today."
Pehan noted that no neighborhood group on the Northside formed to protest the Villagio, even though that project will increase traffic drastically in an area with poor transportation infrastructure.
"Villagio alone will consist of a similar unit count as the first two phases of Grant Creek Village, and the Northside has some of the worst sidewalks," Pehan said. "(The Northside) is being asked to absorb the same level of density in this project and other projects that are coming online with similar challenges, many of the same challenges outlined by Ms. Sippy, and is doing so with the commitment to solving our housing problem and with careful mitigation of these challenges as well."
Pehan said the "perfect site" for dense housing does not exist in Missoula, but like the Villagio neighborhood, city planners can work with developers to increase transportation connectivity.
Dave DeGrandpre, a planning supervisor with the city, said the city's growth policy recommends high density in the lower Grant Creek area.
He said the rezone and the resulting Grant Creek Village project "substantially complies" with the growth policy and said the city is recommending that the rezone be approved.
Pehan noted that even market-rate rental housing is needed in Missoula to prevent price inflation, and she also said Missoula is estimated to need 9,000 new homes by 2035 to meet even the most modest population increase estimates.
"We need to consider these requests equitably across our community and not rely on just a few neighborhoods to bear the burden of our housing needs," she said. "We at the Office of Housing believe this project provides this particular area a good opportunity to create desperately needed homes. This is not a perfect site, but we ran out of perfect sites in Missoula some time ago. It could be developed with fewer homes as Ms. Sippy points out, but then we've lost the opportunity to create as many homes as we can in alignment with policy and as a community that’s an opportunity we won't get back, land we won't get back, to meet housing needs."
Wendell Beardsley, the president of Friends of Grant Creek, noted in the statement from the group that they "cannot support a view that maximum possible density of every available piece of developable land is an overriding objective, one that would trump all others in the Growth Policy: Safety and wellness, livability, community design, and environmental quality."
"Citizens of Grant Creek spoke with a common voice, expressing strong concern for their safety and the safety of others in the event of wildfire (three wildfires during the past 20 years)," the statement continued. "During evacuations, many residents of Grant Creek have to leave at the same time emergency responders are rushing in (one way in, one way out). Emergency response would be much more challenging if the population of Grant Creek were allowed to triple as proposed by the rezoning."
Planning board member Stephanie Laporte Potts noted that she would rather see apartments built on an old gravel pit near the Interstate rather than on valuable agricultural land. She also said when rezones have happened in her neighborhood, people were kicked out of trailer homes and removed from their land, so she said this site was much better for high density zoning.
"This is a site that's behind the Motel 6 and a Cracker Barrel," she said. "This again, it's a gravel pit. I do see this as a kind of housing that's generally affordable."
Laporte Potts also spoke about equity in density and was one of two members to vote to approve the rezone.
"In my time on the planning board I've noticed there are some neighborhoods where we hear a lot from the public and there's others where we don't hear a lot," she said. "And I know there's a lot of reasons for that. Part of it is passion, part of it's connection to place. The fact of the matter is part of it is means and ability and time and whether or not people have the ability to make time at the end of the night to come out and do something like this."
According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the Grant Creek neighborhood has the second-highest three-year median home sales price average of any neighborhood in Missoula after the Rattlesnake. The Northside and downtown neighborhoods have the lowest three-year median home sales price average.
A representative of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation told the board the organization is one of the largest employers in Missoula and that they were concerned about the safety of customers and employees if the rezoning were allowed. The representative told the board that the nonprofit is considering moving out of Missoula if the rezone is allowed.
Ault, the owner of the former gravel pit and the lead developer for Grant Creek Village, said he'd love to sit down with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and try to come up with a solution.
"It's funny for me to hear them say that as well, because when they were given that property they moved in right behind an apartment complex and now apartments are not good?" Ault said. "I don’t understand why they would say that, but I'm open to have that conversation them. I don’t see an issue there, but I'm willing to sit down with them to see what concerns are. They moved in right next door so I don’t see why mine's any different."
Ault also noted that nearby houses are up on a hill above the project site so that his project wouldn't put them in a shadow, as he's heard.
Board member Neva Hassanein voted to not recommend the rezone, saying "increasing the numbers of units in and of itself will not be the thing that addresses our housing problem."
Board member Caroline Lauer said the board shouldn't condone the "anti-density comments we received in bulk."
"Prior to this meeting they really brought up a really troubled anti-housing streak in our country that sort of reiterate really harmful tropes about renters and who rents and what comes with density," she said.
However, she voted against the rezone because she said it would mean many years of single-occupant vehicle trips.
