City board approves $6.6M buy on Northside

Buchanan said the land is also located in a fairly densely populated area that lacks adequate neighborhood services such as a market, child care, food establishments, or office locations.

"With the property located in an Urban Renewal District as well as an Opportunity Zone, the possibility of a mixed use development serving the neighborhood as well as providing varying housing needs is greatly enhanced," she said.

She said private developers will be attracted by financial incentives that come with developing in both an Urban Renewal District and an Opportunity Zone. The site is currently owned by Scott Street LLP, which is registered to an address on Georgetown Lake owned by a man named Michael Stevenson.

The property to be purchased is located in the Scott Street North Reserve Urban Renewal District. Within the city’s Urban Renewal Districts, property taxes from new development created after the district is formed are diverted away from the city’s general fund and instead used for projects inside the district that benefit the public. Sometimes, the MRA issues a remittance of TIF funds to the city's general fund.