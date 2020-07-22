City board approves $6.6M buy on Northside

City officials moved forward with a plan to purchase roughly 19 acres in the Northside neighborhood along Scott Street with an eye toward developing residential housing and perhaps commercial services in the future.
On Monday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved a proposal to purchase the property through the issuance of roughly $6.6 million worth of Tax Increment Financing Revenue Bonds. The Missoula City Council has to approve any land acquisition by the city and the issuance of bonds, so they’ll meet at a future date to consider the proposal.
The land was once the White Pine Sash wood treatment facility and was polluted for many years. However, nine acres on the eastern portion of the property, next to Scott Street, have been cleaned up to residential standards.
"The need for additional housing, particularly housing that people in lower income brackets as well as housing that the average citizen can afford, is painfully obvious in Missoula,” explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan in a memo to the board. "The 9.8 acres that has been prepared for residential development is a great opportunity to address our housing shortage."
Buchanan said the land is also located in a fairly densely populated area that lacks adequate neighborhood services such as a market, child care, food establishments, or office locations.
"With the property located in an Urban Renewal District as well as an Opportunity Zone, the possibility of a mixed use development serving the neighborhood as well as providing varying housing needs is greatly enhanced," she said.
She said private developers will be attracted by financial incentives that come with developing in both an Urban Renewal District and an Opportunity Zone. The site is currently owned by Scott Street LLP, which is registered to an address on Georgetown Lake owned by a man named Michael Stevenson.
The property to be purchased is located in the Scott Street North Reserve Urban Renewal District. Within the city’s Urban Renewal Districts, property taxes from new development created after the district is formed are diverted away from the city’s general fund and instead used for projects inside the district that benefit the public. Sometimes, the MRA issues a remittance of TIF funds to the city's general fund.
Buchanan said the property was appraised earlier this year by local appraiser Kraig Kosena, and a buy/sell agreement was negotiated with the owners last December. The other portion of the property would allow the city to consolidate some services near the City Shops. For example, a storage space for the street department near the city cemetery could be moved to the new property, which would free up even more space for housing development.
If the City Council approves the purchase, the MRA would initiate a public process and determine the best redevelopment plan. Buchanan noted that because a 200-unit affordable housing project called the Villagio is planned for nearby, along with 60 multi-family units that may be built in the Scott Street Village, there will be traffic and other stresses on the neighborhood.
"Consequently, the public engagement will likely involve significant discussion around infrastructure, desirable mixed uses and housing types and densities,” she said. "Fortunately, there is capacity in the North Reserve/Scott Street URD to address and incentivize a development that meets the community’s stated goals for growing inward and creating/enhancing sustainable neighborhoods.”
Peter Walker-Keleher, a senior planner with DJ&A Engineers in Missoula, said the Mountain Line bus system headquarters is “overflowing” its current two-acre site on the Westside and would love to eventually move to the site.
City Council member Bryan von Lossberg noted that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality originally didn’t want to clean up the eastern portion of the property to residential standards.
“I carried a resolution, that council unanimously passed, requesting DEQ revise that plan to clean up at least the eastern portion to residential,” he said. “This was because the neighborhood plan and constituents in the area recognized the opportunity and value of residential and light industrial uses. The community in that area has long seen and had a vision for residential development mixed in with other supporting ancillary development.
The property is only generating $22,000 a year right now in property taxes for the city, but that will be eliminated if the city purchases it. However, Buchanan said she thinks the city will be able to “move forward very quickly” in sending out a request for qualifications from developers. She believes that redevelopment would quickly pay off for the city in the form of higher property taxes.
“Housing does not seem to be something that’s a terribly shaky investment in Missoula right now,” she said.
Council member Gwen Jones said she sees the purchase “connecting” to the city’s housing policy.
