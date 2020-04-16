City board approves purchase of motel; three councilors allege overpayment

Ramos, Contos and Vasecka also said they enlisted the help of two “real estate professionals” whom they didn’t name. They said the professionals determined that because a nearby property sold last year for $65 per square foot, the Sleepy Inn would be worth about $650,000 at that price. The city council members also noted that the Sleepy Inn was offered for sale six years ago for $675,000. Ramos said he found that the price was still being offered three years ago, and he believes the city had "more than enough time" for an appraisal.

“At the time the owner was so desperate to get rid of it they were willing to offer owner financing on it,” the council members wrote. “This price is close to half of what the city is now paying for it after six years of wear and tear in the middle of an economic recession. It is also worth noting that the taxable value of the hotel is roughly $400,000 less than the value the MRA plans to spend. It is our strong recommendation that the City gets at least two commercial appraisals.”

Mayor John Engen was curt when asked about that concern on Thursday.

“My response to that is it was six years ago, much has changed,” he said. "We’ve got a credible appraiser who gave it his best shot and credible real estate agent market comps. We're perfectly comfortable with the price.”