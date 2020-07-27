City board, mayor decline TIF request from Old Sawmill District developers

atgThe developers of the Old Sawmill District in Missoula have been gently rebuffed in their attempt to seek Tax Increment Financing help from the city for the construction of a tech campus.
Last Monday, staff members of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, members of the Agency’s board and Mayor John Engen told Old Sawmill District developers Ed and Leslie Wetherbee that as it stands, the city will not be spending TIF to build new public infrastructure. The money would have been used to defray the cost of constructing buildings to house tech company ATG-Cognizant.
Chris Behan, the assistant director of the MRA, told the board that the Wetherbees were in the initial stages of putting in an application to request TIF, since the Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street is in an Urban Renewal District. Behan noted that the MRA board and staff had in the past expressed the sentiment that the city was done using public tax dollars to assist in Old Sawmill District developments and he wanted direction from the board on how to proceed.
Ed Wetherbee said that the District is in the process of plans to break ground on a new tech campus on the north side of Wyoming Street. He said the estimate for installing streets, water mains, sewer pipes and electricity on that side is about $8 million.
“Just as a matter of context, we just opened bids a couple days ago on these new buildings, and I’ll share with you costs came in dramatically higher than estimated,” Wetherbee said. “That puts more burden on being able to get some assistance. I will also tell you whatever assistance will be passed on directly to our tenants. It’s a combination of a cost-sharing kind of thing.”
Wetherbee said Old Sawmill District has spent $75 million so far of a planned $250 million in redeveloping the site.
“We are in desperate need of some help,” he said. “I can assure you the two new buildings that are being worked on right now are very much a positive addition to the core of Missoula.”
But Ellen Buchanan, the director of the MRA, said that the city has already made a “large investment” in the 45-acre site, including using TIF to build Silver Park, a portion of Wyoming Street and associated infrastructure needed for the buildings that are in place in the Old Sawmill District.
“We went for a number of years and even had to suspend sidewalks in URD (Urban Renewal District) II because resources were tied up in the mill site or OSD,” she said. “We’re back to where we can start investing in other parts of the district. You’ve seen that. (The OSD) is a great project. It’s getting attention around the state and the Northwest, but there’s also an equity question here. We have a large district that has a lot of needs and we’re in the process of trying to prioritize how to spend as this district winds down and it’s winding down pretty quickly.
An architectural rendering of what the new Tech Campus buildings will look like.
The district was created in 1990 and will “sunset” in 12 years. In the city’s six Urban Renewal Districts, the property taxes generated from new development after the district is created does not go to the city’s general fund and instead is spent inside the district on public infrastructure or other community benefits in the form of Tax Increment Financing.
“I don’t know that you would find many projects in the urban core that would put the burden of having to build their own streets and infrastructure onto the cost of projects and make them work,” Wetherbee said. “Without a Cognizant that comes to Missoula with a perspective of paying the kind of money they might have to pay in Denver or Dallas, these projects don’t go anywhere. You can’t take on a $250 million revitalization effort and stop halfway. I certainly appreciate what has happened in the past and more is needed.”
Wetherbee said he wished the Old Sawmill District had been included in the federal Opportunity Zone program, but instead the local Opportunity Zone was placed on the Northside and Westside neighborhoods.
The mayor sent the Wetherbees a letter stating that the public has already invested $14 million in getting the Old Sawmill District to its present point. That includes $3.6 million in Tax Increment Financing spent in 2006 and $5.75 in bonds spent in 2013 to build that portion of Wyoming Street, build the railroad trestle that allowed the road to go through and the construction of Silver Park.
“I also recognize that the Millsite Revitalization Project has made significant investment in the site and don’t mean to diminish that investment in any way,” Engen said in his letter. “But I also know that many developers in Missoula have purchased land at higher square-foot prices than MRP paid at the millsite, invested in necessary infrastructure internal to their subdivisions or townhome-exemption projects, built and sold projects, presumably at a profit, so it’s very difficult to understand why that model would not work in the Old Sawmill District.”
Engen said the city would be willing to work with the Old Sawmill District to develop parking that would invite high-density housing, or would be willing to cooperate on traffic-calming on Wyoming Street. Engen noted that the URD II has a long list of projects that would benefit the entire community, including a pedestrian bridge over the Clark Fork River at the MRL trestle connecting the Bitterroot Trail north and south of the river. Engen said the city also wants to install sidewalks on California Street.
“In addition, there are significant redevelopment opportunities on the Broadway and Russell Corridors, all of which meet public goals and significantly increase the tax base,” Engen continued.
Karl Englund, the MRA board chair, said he’s appreciative of the fact that the Wetherbees were able to redevelop a brownfield site through the last recession and noted that they’ve brought a good development to the community.
“It’s simply a matter of priority and where we go from here in what’s actually a little bit of time remaining,” Englund said. “It’s a matter of being equitable and spreading work around on other valuable projects in other parts of the district.”
Board member Nancy Moe also said she was opposed to using TIF for a request from the Wetherbees.
“The MRA has been clear in the past it has invested what it’s going to invest in this area,” she said. Board member Ruth Reineking agreed.
Behan noted that there would be concrete examples of tradeoffs if the MRA was to commit TIF to the tech campus. He said there are opportunities for affordable housing and public infrastructure to be built to the west and north of the Old Sawmill District, particularly on Broadway and west of Russell Street.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.