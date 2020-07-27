City board, mayor decline TIF request from Old Sawmill District developers

“Just as a matter of context, we just opened bids a couple days ago on these new buildings, and I’ll share with you costs came in dramatically higher than estimated,” Wetherbee said. “That puts more burden on being able to get some assistance. I will also tell you whatever assistance will be passed on directly to our tenants. It’s a combination of a cost-sharing kind of thing.”

Wetherbee said Old Sawmill District has spent $75 million so far of a planned $250 million in redeveloping the site.

“We are in desperate need of some help,” he said. “I can assure you the two new buildings that are being worked on right now are very much a positive addition to the core of Missoula.”

But Ellen Buchanan, the director of the MRA, said that the city has already made a “large investment” in the 45-acre site, including using TIF to build Silver Park, a portion of Wyoming Street and associated infrastructure needed for the buildings that are in place in the Old Sawmill District.