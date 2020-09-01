City budget funds housing, social services — and police department

Although the council rejected two new requests from the Police Department, which included $77,352 to pay officers for overtime while completing training and $45,000 for a fifth police motorcycle, it ultimately voted to increase the department's funding by $478,930, in addition to $268,594 for two new officer hires which will be funded by a grant.

The increased funds will pay for personal protective equipment, ballistic helmets, vehicles, body cameras, locker room and security features, and the replacement of some vehicles. The approved police budget includes a new request for $148,980 for training, which doubles the funding level from prior fiscal years for new training. The new training, requested by Chief Jaeson White, will include skills for Patrol and Detective Officers, Crisis Intervention Training, Implicit Bias, Use of Force and De-escalation, and Civil Disturbance training.

Councilors Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voted against the motion to adopt the budget Monday night, and Ramos said he could not support the budget because he thinks the city needs to diversify its revenue stream.

"When we look at the massive amount of revenues and cash flows that come from fines, fees and surcharges, we have to look at how those are are affecting different members of our community," Ramos said.

Ramos said he was "grateful to the mayor for not raising property taxes" but said there are many things in the budget he cannot support. He also said he did not put forward amendments because he has "been through that before" and said it is difficult to get budgets passed with council's "different philosophies on the role of government."

