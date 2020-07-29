City budget: Parks and Rec requests include collaborative parks-school community center

Gaukler said the program would be the "first real, in-depth school-city partnership where we use shared resources, shared facilities to better serve our community to achieve a higher level of equity, inclusion (and) success."

If the program goes well, Gaukler said she would like to implement it across all of Missoula, and City Council member Julie Merritt suggested making Franklin Elementary School the next part of the project.

The departments' requests come as part of the city's budget season for fiscal year 2021. Every Wednesday for the next couple of weeks, department heads will come before the City Council’s budget committee to make their case for their wish lists. The preliminary budgets are posted on the city's website. Additional information with dates is also available on engagemissoula.com.

The primary source of funding for most of the city's work is property taxes, although Mayor John Engen said he will not raise City property taxes for FY21.