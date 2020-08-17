City budget: Public unwavering in adversity to increased police funding

Community members' unwavering requests to direct proposed increased funds to the police department's budget to other resources continued Monday night during a City Council budget hearing for the 2021 fiscal year.
"I would encourage further investments from police to go into other services," said Eleanor Smith. "Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Missoulians with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by over-policing and I think a lot of us are interested in proven outcomes that are favorable for everyone who's living in Missoula."
Smith and others have said this year's budget is an opportunity for the city to consider how it can better meet residents' needs, especially those that are currently met by police but could be met by "professionals and programs that are specifically designed to address those needs," as Smith said.
The Council is considering the proposed budget, which includes a $633,356, or 3.44% increase, for the police department for baseline changes and a number of new requests that include the hiring of two officers, enhanced training for officers, new vehicles, PPE helmets, and cameras.
Council members did not share their thoughts on the proposed budget Monday night and have remained relatively neutral on the topic of police funding in recent weeks. No council members have publicly stated that they oppose the proposed increase to the police budget for fiscal year 2021, though many have expressed support for funding other community resources, such as affordable housing and the mobile crisis unit.
Earlier Monday, a group previously known Black Lives Matter Missoula announced it has changed its name to "the 1700 for Liberation" in an email they sent that included information for how people could comment on the proposed budget.
The group said in the email that it changed its name because its overall goal is to help "all BIPOC people in our community and provide space for BIPOC leadership." (BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The group said the new name originates from the over 1,700 people that registered to attend its first rally at Caras Park.
Regardless of the group's call for public comment, the Council has received consistent comment regarding funding of the police department since the protests began in June. At a meeting two weeks ago, Councilor Heather Harp said the Council had received roughly 1,500 emails pertaining to reforming the police department and community resources.
On Monday, Liudmila Karaseva joined those asking for defunding of the police department, saying "defund" means to cut back on the amount of funding. Karaseva said she doesn't think funding more training for police would help, recounting an experience from her work as a barista.
"I have had police officers come in to talk to me and be like 'I have to kick this person out and I have no idea what to do I feel awful. I am not trained to do this,'" she said. "A police officer even admitted 'I am not trained to do this. All I can do is kick them out into the cold in the winter.' And I think that fully encompasses the issue."
Andi Hoelzel said she feels the Council is "held back" by an "inability to truly imagine a different reality and a different future" where people who feel suicidal or are ungovernable in a foster home can be helped by someone "who is not an armed police officer."
Izzy Milch added to others who have asked the Council to reallocate money to permanently fund the mobile Crisis Response Unit, which the city has committed $75,000 to fund a one-year pilot in collaboration with the county and grant funding.
Milch also asked to consider officers who she said she has seen without face masks in public, "including bike cops to come in close proximity with citizens."
"I think that's a really excellent example of police not being particularly interested in the safety of their community," she said.
Along with the proposed budget, the Council will vote on fee increases which include a 3% fee increase for land use applications for zoning, subdivision and floodplain services, business licensing, police special event fees, hazardous vegetation removal, engineering fees and permits related to work and use of City public right-of-way, a 3% fee increase for fire inspection, plan checking, pyrotechnic display, special event fees, and fingerprinting; a 3% fee increase for wastewater industrial interceptor variance permit fee and the waste hauler permit fees; and a 4% increase for cemetery fees.
At the meeting, Council member Stacie Anderson reminded the public that the City is not proposing any tax increases, but noted that some people's tax bills may go up if the county or school districts decide to raise taxes because they are separate taxing jurisdictions.
The budget public hearing is open until the end of public comment at the Council's meeting on Monday, Aug. 31 when it is expected to vote on the budget. All documents pertaining to the budget can be found on the city's website www.ci.missoula.mt.us.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.