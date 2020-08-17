City budget: Public unwavering in adversity to increased police funding

Earlier Monday, a group previously known Black Lives Matter Missoula announced it has changed its name to "the 1700 for Liberation" in an email they sent that included information for how people could comment on the proposed budget.

The group said in the email that it changed its name because its overall goal is to help "all BIPOC people in our community and provide space for BIPOC leadership." (BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The group said the new name originates from the over 1,700 people that registered to attend its first rally at Caras Park.

Regardless of the group's call for public comment, the Council has received consistent comment regarding funding of the police department since the protests began in June. At a meeting two weeks ago, Councilor Heather Harp said the Council had received roughly 1,500 emails pertaining to reforming the police department and community resources.

On Monday, Liudmila Karaseva joined those asking for defunding of the police department, saying "defund" means to cut back on the amount of funding. Karaseva said she doesn't think funding more training for police would help, recounting an experience from her work as a barista.