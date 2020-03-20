City bus ridership down 46% but public transportation stays course

As public transportation in Missoula chugs along through the coronavirus pandemic, officials are making efforts to protect bus drivers, even as ridership on the city’s bus service on Friday had dropped 46%.

The Missoula Urban Transportation District’s Mountain Line bus service this week rolled out its fleet with no changes to routes. Shanti Johnson, spokesperson for Mountain Line, said that could change as the transportation district works out a contingency plan expected to be completed next week. Perhaps the biggest shift in services came on Friday, as general manager Corey Aldridge announced the district would close its downtown transfer center to the public beginning Saturday.

For now, Johnson said, public transportation services are too critical to halt altogether, especially during a global effort to throttle down the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Our hospitals, grocery stores, post offices, they employ a lot of people and they depend on our services,” Johnson said on Friday. “People who are providing other essential services need to get to work. It’s keeping (Missoula’s) infrastructure going for our services like health care facilities.”