City Cemetery plans bike tour, looks to expand use of greenspace

Culp said she often meets interesting people on the job and sometimes finds interesting things, too. Recently, staff found a historic pamphlet describing proper etiquette, which included a rule that said horses cannot be tied to gravestones.

Telling the cemetery's history is a big part of her job, Culp said, and as a side project she's worked with GIS (geographic information system) software to help mark graves and make information on the people buried there accessible.

They're still working through the process, but she said staff feels it will turn out to be an interesting addition to the cemetery that helps Missoulians further explore the history of the city.

"There's a lot out there that you don't know until you start looking," Culp said. "I think it's rare to find this much history in one spot. So I think going through all these records and seeing all that — we want to be able to share that with people."

Other events at the cemetery, such as the Stories and Stones tour, where volunteers dress up as historical figures, have been a popular way for Missoula to connect to its history. The event was canceled last year due to COVID, but staff are hopeful it can happen in November.

"(We'd like to have) more visitors than those who are out here visiting their deceased loved ones," Gilman said. "We'd like it to be more than that, for them to have an understanding and appreciation for the history, and for the folks interned here, what they did."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

