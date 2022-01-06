City closes Mount Jumbo due to urban avalanche warning

The city has closed Mount Jumbo due to avalanche danger after a storm dumped snow across Missoula and western Montana on Thursday.

Effective immediately, all public use is prohibited on the mountain because of an urban avalanche warning, according to a city news release.

"Dangerous conditions are present that could result in an avalanche. Avalanche experts are now evaluating evolving snow conditions and hazards," the release said.

The closure includes private property on the mountain and the city is asking anyone who sees human activity to report it to 911 immediately.

"It's unclear whether there is sufficient snow on Jumbo's southwestern slopes to cause an avalanche, but the city of Missoula and its partners, with advice from the Office of Emergency Management, are exercising caution," the release said.

A mix of snow and rain was in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday early morning, followed by gusty winds and snow until 2 p.m. and mixed snow and rain again through the afternoon and evening.

That warm spell was predicted to stall by Friday evening, turning precipitation back to snow Friday evening and Saturday. However, predictions are complicated by the warm, gusty air, which could either form a crust over the snow or leave it loose to blow and drift.

For questions about the closure, contact Fire Chief Gordy Hughes at 406-207-0256.

