City closes MRL dog park, citing parvovirus

A Missoula dog park was closed Tuesday after a dog that had reportedly visited it tested positive for parvovirus, according to a Tuesday evening release from Missoula Parks and Recreation.

The decision to close Montana Rail Link Dog Park at the corner of South and Johnson streets was made by Parks and Rec, and Missoula Animal Control, according to the release. The virus, known as parvo for short, is highly contagious and attacks dogs' gastrointestinal systems.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than 4 months are most at risk, the release said.

According to the release:

The parvovirus can be found anywhere, and is transmitted via contact with an infected dog or feces. Parks and Recreation plans to clean and disinfect the park's wood chip surface material before the park re-opens sometime next week. Dogs must be at least 4 months old and fully vaccinated to use any City dog park.

"Parvo can be deadly to puppies and adult dogs that are unvaccinated. Dogs should complete the vaccine series before joining public spaces, and for most puppies, that should be at 16 weeks," Missoula Animal Control Director Jeff Darrah said in the release. "Taking a young dog or unvaccinated dog into any public situation is against the American Veterinary Medical Association's advice."