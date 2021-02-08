City Club: Missoula hospital executive predicts slow return to normalcy

Short said the pandemic has shown that remote learning is an option, but it remains to be seen whether it's a long-term solution.

"Many of us are unexpectedly becoming better and better at Zoom," Short said. "But students miss the engagement, they miss the face-to-face engagement and I know some faculty members do as well. You do build some efficiencies when working on Zoom but you give up some things as well."

All three said that with schools not operating full-time, there is a huge need for adequate and affordable child care.

"In Montana, one in five workers – 22 percent of the workforce – live in a home where both parents work and there's at least one child at home," Kier explained. "Folks are trying to balance that dual role and spending 6-8 hours a day trying to juggle care. That has an impact on overall productivity. Many families with nowhere to take their kids have been forced out of the workplace."

All three expressed optimism about vaccines, but noted that there's still a long way to go.

"I'm very grateful to live in a community where there is a huge desire to get a vaccine, but there's still limited access," Dombrouski said.