City Club: Missoula hospital executive predicts slow return to normalcy

The leader of a Missoula hospital thinks it's going to take until at least the end of 2021 before life starts returning to normal.
Joyce Dombrouski, the chief executive of the Providence Montana Service Area that includes St. Patrick Hospital, made the comments Monday at the City Club Missoula forum entitled "COVID-19: One Year Later."
"I really think it's going to take us until the end of the year before we're comfortable," Dombrouski said. "I'm not the county health officer and I don't have a crystal ball, so it's just my personal opinion."
She said the uncertainty of the new coronavirus variants, which some studies have shown are more transmissible, plays into her opinion.
"People call me a 'Debbie Downer' because I tend to be pessimistic," she said. "I just don't want to set our expectations too soon because the unknowns continue."
Dombrouski was joined by Grant Kier, the executive director of the Missoula Economic Partnership, and Paula Short, the associate vice president of marketing, communications and coordinator of COVID response at the University of Montana.
All three talked about ways in which the pandemic has changed Missoula and what it means for the future.
Short said the pandemic has shown that remote learning is an option, but it remains to be seen whether it's a long-term solution.
"Many of us are unexpectedly becoming better and better at Zoom," Short said. "But students miss the engagement, they miss the face-to-face engagement and I know some faculty members do as well. You do build some efficiencies when working on Zoom but you give up some things as well."
All three said that with schools not operating full-time, there is a huge need for adequate and affordable child care.
"In Montana, one in five workers – 22 percent of the workforce – live in a home where both parents work and there's at least one child at home," Kier explained. "Folks are trying to balance that dual role and spending 6-8 hours a day trying to juggle care. That has an impact on overall productivity. Many families with nowhere to take their kids have been forced out of the workplace."
All three expressed optimism about vaccines, but noted that there's still a long way to go.
"I'm very grateful to live in a community where there is a huge desire to get a vaccine, but there's still limited access," Dombrouski said.
There could be an announcement later this week that pharmacies in Montana could get vaccines, she said, adding that many people trust their pharmacists and it would help with distribution of vaccines.
Kier said the county is getting about 1,500 vaccines per week, but there is a capacity to deliver much more.
"The silver lining as that when vaccines become more available, we're ready to deliver," Kier said.
Dombrouski said the move towards providing telehealth was eye-opening, but it remains to be seen how many services will be provided via videoconference once the pandemic ends.
Before the pandemic, about 10 percent of services were provided via remote technology, she said. During the height of the lockdown early in the pandemic, that number climbed to 80 percent. More recently, it's fallen back down to about 40 percent.
"We learned how we could do things differently and people could see a physician via a Zoom platform," she said. "We did learn we could provide care virtually in many more settings than we ever thought. I don't know how many consumers will say they want to go back to in-person settings."