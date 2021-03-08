City Club Missoula: Major TV shows could be filmed in western Montana in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skinner believes that the economic benefit that film production provides also comes with fewer negative side effects than other industries. The productions involve a lot of people and can be disruptive when scenes are filmed on public property, but he said they work hard to not leave a mess behind.

“Our industry doesn’t leave a lot of tailings behind,” he explained. “It looks like we create a big impact at the time, but more or less generally the landscape is not going to be altered much and we’re not going to leave a lot of waste behind. And all Montana received was a good influx of money in the economy and we promoted it.”

Part of his job is making sure businesses and community members aren’t negatively affected by filming. He tries to communicate to people that although it’s a temporary inconvenience, it’s worth it in the long run.

"So if you’re frustrated that we’ve locked down your road and it’s a little more traffic than you’d expect, and you’re not enthused by it at the time, we will go away soon and all will be returned to normal and hopefully you’re economy got a little boost,” he said.

The cast and crew spend money at local hotels, restaurants, bars and vacation rentals, he noted. Other businesses like car rental agencies and caterers also reap enormous benefits.