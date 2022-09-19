City Club Missoula panel on public ed discusses lower teacher pay, equity

Low teacher pay and educational equity topped the public education topics at a City Club Missoula event on Monday afternoon.

Experts included McCall Flynn, executive director of the Montana Board of Public Education, Lance Melton, executive director of the Montana School Board Association and State Representative David Bedey (R-Hamilton), who also chairs the Legislature’s Education Interim Budget Committee.

“I think a compelling case for change can be made that our current education system is based upon a model that was appropriate and highly effective in the 1900s when we were industrializing this country,” Bedey said. “But now the economy has changed and the approach that we need to education is different.”

Recently, the constitutional authorities on education in Montana met to discuss their goals and how they can move forward to accomplish them as the Legislative session nears.

The group, which included representatives from the Board of Public Education, the Board of Regents and others, reached consensus on four areas: embracing proficiency-based learning models, transforming the teaching profession, the importance of career and technical education opportunities and access to early childhood education.

“I’m highly optimistic about the future of education in the state of Montana,” Bedey said.

During the event attendees brainstormed questions for the panelists in small groups. Monica Tranel, who is running as a Democrat for Montana’s western U.S. House of Representatives district, asked what is being done to address low teacher pay across the state.

The average starting salary for a teacher in Montana was $32,871 during the 2019-2020 school year, the lowest of any other state in the country and nearly $8,000 less than the national average, according to an analysis by the Learning Policy Institute.

School board salaries are set by school boards through a collective bargaining process, which is dependent on a district’s priorities and adequate funding, Melton said.

Montana has a significant gap between beginning-teacher and average-teacher pay. Between 2006 to 2018, public school boards in Montana increased the state’s ranking for average-teacher pay from 48th to 29th place, according to Melton.

It would cost about $111 million a year to raise all teacher salaries in Montana by $10,000 a year, he added.

During the most recent legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 143, also known as the TEACH Act, which aims to incentivize increases for starting teacher salaries by providing state funding to offset the expense.

“I think that may be the way that we continue to work toward something that would make a remarkable change there,” Melton said.

Another commenter noted that the Board of Public Education is considering recommendations from the Office of Public Instruction that eliminate words like “equity” and "ethics" from teacher preparation standards and asked what steps are being taken to protect minority students.

“While I can’t necessarily explain why words like ‘equity’ are being removed and possibly replaced by ‘equality of opportunity,’ which is in our constitution,” Flynn said, “I can tell you that we still very much understand our role to set those minimum standards.”

She provided the crowd an analogy to better understand the role of the board as a group in the middle of a lake, each with an oar, trying to get to land, which represents a perfect public education utopia flushed with resources and free of controversy.

“You can imagine we may not all be rowing at the same speed, we may not be going to the same points on land, but we’re all generally trying to get somewhere,” Flynn said.

In the analogy, the board provides a road map and general idea of how to get to where you’re going.

“Our school boards really then take that road map and determine how they want to implement that on the local level,” she said.

Melton added that schools in Montana provide Individualized Educational Plans for students with disabilities or other challenges that affect their educational experiences.

“The discussion we’ve been having about personalizing learning is really directed toward pursuing that goal for everyone — and that means everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” Melton said. “We’re committed to making sure that the education that’s provided to them levels the playing field so to speak…equality of educational opportunity, not just an output but an outcome.”