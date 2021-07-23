City Club Missoula to host mayoral candidate debate on Aug. 9

A debate among Missoula's candidates for mayor is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Edgewater hotel.

Hosted by City Club Missoula, the forum will feature Missoula's incumbent mayor, John Engen, as well as all three candidates vying to unseat him: Shawn Knopp, Greg Strandberg and Jacob Elder.

The debate will be moderated by Missoulian opinion editor Tyler Christensen.

It will be the first in-person gathering of City Club Missoula in over a year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula's primary election will be conducted by mail ballot only. Ballots will be mailed Aug. 25 to registered city voters and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

In the mayoral race, the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Seating for the debate will begin at 11 a.m., the program will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. and early registration is encouraged. A large audience is anticipated. Registration is required by noon on Friday, Aug. 6.

Tables will be set for eight people and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.