City Club Missoula to host mayoral candidate debate on Aug. 9

A debate among Missoula's candidates for mayor is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Edgewater hotel.
Hosted by City Club Missoula, the forum will feature Missoula's incumbent mayor, John Engen, as well as all three candidates vying to unseat him: Shawn Knopp, Greg Strandberg and Jacob Elder.
The debate will be moderated by Missoulian opinion editor Tyler Christensen.
It will be the first in-person gathering of City Club Missoula in over a year.
Missoula's primary election will be conducted by mail ballot only. Ballots will be mailed Aug. 25 to registered city voters and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.
In the mayoral race, the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Seating for the debate will begin at 11 a.m., the program will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. and early registration is encouraged. A large audience is anticipated. Registration is required by noon on Friday, Aug. 6.
Tables will be set for eight people and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
City Club and the hotel encourage those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask. The forum will be recorded by Missoula Community Access Television.
The cost for lunch is $20 for City Club members and $22 for the general public. A coffee and dessert option is another $10 for those who don't want to eat lunch. Credit card reservations for the forum can be made at cityclubmissoula.com.