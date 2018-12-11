They stood Monday in what once was Jeannette Rankin’s yard and told diverse stories with a common denominator: unique characters of Montana.
Beth Judy and Pat Williams provided a holiday break from the usual serious-minded discussion of issues at the monthly City Club of Missoula luncheon.
The venue was appropriate, noted Judy, author of “Bold Women in Montana History” and the former Plant Detective on Montana Public Radio and other stations nationwide. The DoubleTree Hotel Edgewater Missoula stands at the north end of the Madison Street Bridge, not far from the mansion in which John and Olive Rankin raised Jeannette, Wellington and their other kids in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
It was a slam dunk that Jeannette Rankin, America’s first female member of Congress, would merit one of the 11 profiles in Judy’s book. And it seemed just as certain that Williams, a Democrat who served in the same U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1997, would touch on his own association with Rankin (1880-1973).
“They had a lunch for her, a well-attended lunch in Washington,” he recalled. “She was there for her 90th birthday, and she’d also been there to protest the war in Vietnam. I said, ‘Jeannette, what would you like to be remembered for?’”
Rankin told him it was OK that her legacy include the fact that she voted against U.S. entrance in both world wars, and voiced the only nay vote against World War II.
“She said, 'I don’t like war. But none of us like war. What I’d really like to be remembered for is being the only woman [who voted] to give all women the right to vote.”
Four years after she and others pushed women’s suffrage through the male-only Montana Legislature, Rankin cast a vote in Congress in 1918 for national suffrage. It failed that year but passed in 1919. The 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.
Judy also highlighted the stories of Helena-born actress and activist Myrna Loy and leaders of the Women’s Protective Union in Butte. Williams lives in Missoula with wife Carol, the first woman to hold the position of majority leader in the Montana Senate, and could relate to the latter. He grew up in Butte.
“All my aunts on my mother’s side, my mother and my grandmother — all belonged to the WPU,” he said. “If you worked in Butte, you belonged to the union. Over and out. Period. That was it.”
Loy, born Myrna Williams, was 13 when her father died of Spanish influenza in 1918. Her mother moved the family from Montana to Los Angeles the following year. After she rose to stardom in Hollywood in the 1930s, Loy made a very prominent enemy: Adolf Hitler. Judy said when Germany took over Czechoslovakia in 1938, Loy telegrammed the Czech foreign minister to express her sympathy and support.
“That so infuriated Hitler that he banned her movies in Germany, which really showed how much power she had,” Judy said.
Loy tackled a number of social issues and risked her career to join Lucille Ball, Frederic March and other scions of the movie industry to protest the activities of the House Un-American Activities Committee after World War II.
“So Myrna Loy is one of the people who helped bring Joseph McCarthy down,” Judy told the lunch crowd.
The actress reigned for years as one of America’s leading movie stars. At age 86, she was too sick in 1991 to accept in person the Academy Honorary Award for career achievement. She died in 1993, and Loy's cremains are buried at Helena’s Forestvale Cemetery.
Williams spoke of characters from Butte, including Spud Murphy, the shift boss in the Anaconda Co. where Williams worked for a week before his mom put a stop to it, and John T. Shea, who Williams said stood up to the EPA to save the defunct gallows frames of the Mining City.
In answer to a question, Williams said the book he’s writing about Butte for his grandkids will be out soon.
But he uncharacteristically fell short of a satisfactory answer to another question: What is it about Butte?
Its history “peels back like an onion,” he said. The city is perceived as being “sort of separate, somehow” from the rest of Montana.
“It’s almost as if you need an immigration card to get in there,” Williams joked.
“I’m sorry I can’t answer it better. I don’t know, maybe if you’d have asked me a couple of years ago before I really got intensely into this book I’m writing, I might have answered it, but now I’ve had to rediscover what is it about Butte,” he said. “I’m going back in history and I’m trying to find the words and I’m not finding them. I just can’t describe it.”
In the City Club's last gathering of 2018, Judy proposed a remedy to relieve holiday stress.
“My suggestion to you is … have some popcorn for yourself and your family one night,” she said, “find yourself a Myrna Loy movie and watch this wonderful Montanan in action.”