City committee approves $119K for design of new Missoula community center

The City of Missoula has taken a big step toward possibly creating a year-round, affordable, public indoor community center in McCormick Park.
On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council's parks and conservation committee approved spending $119,888 to hire MMW Architects for design services for a community center in McCormick Park. The money comes from impact fees.
Donna Gaukler, the director of the City of Missoula's Parks and Recreation department, acknowledged that there is no funding source identified to build the facility, which she said might have a rough ballpark price tag of $17 million, although construction costs are always variable.
However, it's important to get the ball rolling so that community partners can have a vision of what the space would be and how it would benefit the community, she said.
"One of the things we want to do with this project is how do we engage all residents regardless of their background, regardless of any socioeconomic demographic," she said.
Community member surveys and forums have identified a need for a year-round indoor gathering and activity space in Missoula since way back in 2000. Gaukler said.
"It's been a very involved project," she said. "It's been on many of our goals for years dating back before 2000, to have an indoor space where the community could gather together similar to what we do in the summer, but for all seasons and for all people."
The Parks department has tried over the years to partner with schools and nonprofits on building a community center and sharing costs, but Gaukler said those plans have all fallen through. Now, the ideal spot looks to be an addition to the north end of the city-owned Currents Aquatic Center, which was built to have an additional phase extended on the north end. The Aquatics Center is in McCormick Park near the Clark Fork River.
"We keep coming back to McCormick Park as the ideal place for our initial community center to serve our aging population, to serve individuals in our community with varying abilities, to bring young families together," she said.
The facility would be designed for many different uses, she said. It could host sports activities in the winter, for example, but could also host local high school jazz bands and would have a dance space. It would also be designed for community meals.
"Dance often becomes a way of universal gathering," Gaukler said. "It is something that every age, every ability, every culture engages in at some time in their life, so I'm excited to see that incredible opportunity. We also see the facility as a place for congregate meals for senior programs. So even though we have the Lowell Neighborhood Center, this is a place we use all day long, seven days a week, where the community can gather in safe, meaningful ways to socialize, have fun and get nutrition."
Gaukler said there's a mishmash of rooms and spaces all over Missoula that have changing prices and changing policies that currently serve those needs. She also said there's issues with availability in those spots. Gaukler believes Missoula sorely needs a place that's affordable, indoors and accessible.
Mike Sweet, who helps with the congregate meal program at the Missoula Senior Center, said that program needs twice as much space as it currently has.
Council member Jesse Ramos wanted to know how Gaukler would propose to pay for the construction of the community center in the future. He asked if Gaukler envisioned a taxpayer-funded bond or other source of funding.
"Like almost every single park project I've been involved in since 2002, there's seldom a funding mechanism that's identified before the project is envisioned," Gaukler responded. "That would be the Aquatics Center, the Fort Missoula Regional Park, it would be our Open Space Program initially. I would love to find a funding before we do some of these projects but that's not the way it typically works."
She anticipates multiple sources of money, including perhaps a capital campaign that partners are starting right now, to grants or public funding, she said.
"You name it, and we think there's plenty of energy in this community but it's too early to be definitive," she said.
If the community decides it's something they want and need, then public funding could become an option, she said, noting that the community passed a $30 million bond for the new Missoula Public Library.
Many council members expressed support for the project, including Bryan von Lossberg.
"I wholeheartedly believe in taking this next step," he said. "It's a budgeted step and helps inform the discussion and the consideration going forward. I think the things that really resonated with me are the way that the parks programs, as Donna has spoken to, and facilities have complemented the other opportunities in the community, particularly for folks who maybe have, you know, less means or are unable to take advantage of some of the other opportunities."
Von Lossberg said he appreciates that the facility would be "intergenerational" and designed to allow people of all ages and backgrounds to mingle and socialize.
Council member Julie Merritt said she fully supported the project.
"I recall with the community-wide survey that we did a couple of years ago, having an indoor space to recreate was like high off the top of the list of the survey respondents," she said. "So to me that says that our community already has told us they value this highly."
Council member Gwen Jones said people socialize differently than they did decades ago, so a facility like a community center is needed more than ever.
"A lot of our community connectors have aged out," she said. "We have different ways of connecting and it's important to acknowledge that and figure out the path forward instead of just ignoring it if we want to have strong community here, so I think it's great in terms of sports, dance activities, music, intergenerational. We just have a great need for that."