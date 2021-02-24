City committee approves $119K for design of new Missoula community center

If the community decides it's something they want and need, then public funding could become an option, she said, noting that the community passed a $30 million bond for the new Missoula Public Library.

Many council members expressed support for the project, including Bryan von Lossberg.

"I wholeheartedly believe in taking this next step," he said. "It's a budgeted step and helps inform the discussion and the consideration going forward. I think the things that really resonated with me are the way that the parks programs, as Donna has spoken to, and facilities have complemented the other opportunities in the community, particularly for folks who maybe have, you know, less means or are unable to take advantage of some of the other opportunities."

Von Lossberg said he appreciates that the facility would be "intergenerational" and designed to allow people of all ages and backgrounds to mingle and socialize.

Council member Julie Merritt said she fully supported the project.

"I recall with the community-wide survey that we did a couple of years ago, having an indoor space to recreate was like high off the top of the list of the survey respondents," she said. "So to me that says that our community already has told us they value this highly."