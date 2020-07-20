City Council approves creation of Affordable Housing Trust Fund

The amended resolution and ordinance that were passed Monday also recognize that Missoula is located on the ancestral land of the Salish, Kootenai, and Pend d’Oreille people, who were forced from the Missoula valley by white settlers. It also includes Missoula’s non-discrimination ordinance.

Several members of the public asked council to add language that ensures one-third of the citizen oversight committee is comprised of BIPOC community members, however, council did not vote to add the language, with several councilors commenting that they feared the mandate could exclude other groups.

West read off a list she jotted down during the meeting of other groups who should have a voice at the table, who she said she wouldn't want to exclude, including people with disabilities, people who have aged out of the workforce or are surviving on social security, people with mental illness, members of the transgender community, youth aging out of the foster care system, single teen moms, emancipated minors that are living on their own, and others.