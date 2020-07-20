City Council approves creation of Affordable Housing Trust Fund

The Missoula City Council voted Monday to create and contribute funding to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, officially creating a mechanism for the city to finance affordable housing.
Council approved the trust fund in a 9-2 vote, with Councilor Jesse Ramos absent, and councilors Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the trust fund.
Councilors Heidi West and Mirtha Becerra proposed several changes to the trust fund that was approved, and created a citizen oversight committee to work on trust fund goals, strategy, and allocation of resources, and also recognize that Black, Indigenous, and other people of color are disproportionately housing cost-burdened and face barriers to access safe and affordable housing in Missoula.
West said the citizen oversight committee will help ensure that future mayors or council members do not undo the Housing Trust Fund. Mayor John Engen, the current Council and the first set of members on the Affordable Housing Trust Fund board will establish the citizen oversight committee's bylaws and policies and procedures.
"This fund and the administration of this fund should be as insulated and apolitical as we can structure it to be," West said. "Why? Because housing is a universal basic human need. Our citizens deserve better than to have their housing security be a bargaining chip or a hot topic issue that is punted around, ignorant of the lives that are actually at stake."
The amended resolution and ordinance that were passed Monday also recognize that Missoula is located on the ancestral land of the Salish, Kootenai, and Pend d’Oreille people, who were forced from the Missoula valley by white settlers. It also includes Missoula’s non-discrimination ordinance.
Several members of the public asked council to add language that ensures one-third of the citizen oversight committee is comprised of BIPOC community members, however, council did not vote to add the language, with several councilors commenting that they feared the mandate could exclude other groups.
West read off a list she jotted down during the meeting of other groups who should have a voice at the table, who she said she wouldn't want to exclude, including people with disabilities, people who have aged out of the workforce or are surviving on social security, people with mental illness, members of the transgender community, youth aging out of the foster care system, single teen moms, emancipated minors that are living on their own, and others.
"This is an intersectional issue and I think that in setting up this board, it is really important that...we set up a structure that is as welcoming and accessible to as many different people as possible because everyone has a valid experience and everybody's experience in accessing housing in our community is different," West said.
The affordable housing trust fund requires the city to commit at least $100,000 each year from the city's general fund toward the fund, in addition to at least $1 million annually from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's budget.
It calls for looking into other funding methods, such as tax increment financing and private sector funds, with the goal of funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund at the level of $10 million within five years of its creation.
In another effort to increase affordable housing in Missoula, the Council approved a contract with the Villagio LLLP for the expenditure of $1,095,000 in HOME Investment Partnership funds for the construction of the largest affordable housing project in state history, a 200-unit apartment complex slated for the Northside neighborhood with two-, three- and four-bedrooms that will be priced to be affordable to working-class Missoulians. The council also set a public hearing for Aug. 3 to solicit comment on whether the Villagio meets a community housing need.
Council also approved a new monthly utility billing structure, and changes to sewer use fees to follow industry standards for wastewater rate design and establish the fees based on water consumption. Council also voted to amend the utility rate schedule to increase tap fees, establish a new construction or replacement water meter charge, and establish a private hydrant inspections and flow tests fee.
"We're making it convenient for people to ... pay their stormwater bill, their wastewater bill and their water bill all at once and that's a real positive change," Councilor Jordan Hess said.
