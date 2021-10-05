City council approves zoning request for Missoulian building

What has potential to be a major Hip Strip project — a rezoned Missoulian building at 500 S. Higgins — was approved by Missoula City Council on Monday night.
The rezone for a mixed commercial and residential space passed by a 9-1 vote, with councilor John Contos voting against. Julie Merritt abstained due to her employment at WGM Group, the company that submitted the plans for an unnamed buyer.
The rezone will allow for a maximum building height of 125 feet, which if fully realized would make it one of the tallest structures within city limits.
The Missoulian, which is owned by Lee Enterprises, is still in operation and will move to a different location within the city if the sale is closed. The printing press has been removed from the building. The newspaper is now printed in Helena and driven back for delivery.
The zoning change also allows for higher-density residential development. Prior to Monday's vote, the Missoulian property had a unique zoning designation that allowed it to print newspapers in an industrial capacity while still having commercial office space.
"I think sometimes we see these rezones that just have a very interesting historical legacy and this is one of those," said councilor Heidi West, who made the motion to vote on the rezone. "It is currently zoned so narrow that basically nothing but a newspaper office with printing presses could ever be here.
"And I think when that was zoned, we never envisioned how the internet would go or news in general. This rezoning is in line with the rest of the Hip Strip. Most of this area has this neighborhood commercial zoning, which really would allow anyone to develop to 125 feet, though I hope not everyone does."
The issues of setbacks and building height were discussed in a committee meeting last week, which Contos said pushed him to vote against the zoning change.
"Once you open that can of worms, I don't really see it stopping," Contos told council. "It may not be tomorrow, but 20, 30, 40 years from now, I can see the south side becoming another downtown area with some high rises."
Parkland north of the building will be maintained as open space. In a comment in a city staff report on the project, Neil Miner, Missoula's parks and trails design and development manager, mentioned that the Parks Department would like to discuss with the developer the possibility of providing a pedestrian connection from the east side of Higgins to the Milwaukee Trail.
The Parks Department would also be interested in a wider easement around the Milwaukee Trail, Miner wrote.
"The Milwaukee Trail is our most used shared-use path and active transportation route," Miner wrote in the report. "We have current projects looking at restoration and re-vegetation along the river, formal river access points, as well as widening the trail and improving the trail lighting to meet current best practices."
While the city's Public Works and Mobility Division supported the rezone, it also noted several issues that may arise with a higher-density building, including traffic.
"An increase in vehicle trips could also impact pedestrian comfort and safety," the staff comment noted.
In order to mitigate this, Public Works stated that any future development should add parking, implement a plan that pushes for vehicle trip reduction through other transportation methods, and "provide traffic calming and mitigation for vehicle trips on South Fourth Street and Gerald Avenue."
It also noted that "the current sidewalk along Higgins may be insufficient to handle additional traffic."
The rezone for the 3.8-acre property was approved by the planning board in early September. No conceptual designs of what is being proposed at the site have been released.
"I just want to quickly mention that I think it's impossible as an elected official to not see the sale of the building with our local paper and have a great degree of sadness about that," City Council president Bryan von Lossberg said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com