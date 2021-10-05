City council approves zoning request for Missoulian building

"And I think when that was zoned, we never envisioned how the internet would go or news in general. This rezoning is in line with the rest of the Hip Strip. Most of this area has this neighborhood commercial zoning, which really would allow anyone to develop to 125 feet, though I hope not everyone does."

The issues of setbacks and building height were discussed in a committee meeting last week, which Contos said pushed him to vote against the zoning change.

"Once you open that can of worms, I don't really see it stopping," Contos told council. "It may not be tomorrow, but 20, 30, 40 years from now, I can see the south side becoming another downtown area with some high rises."

Parkland north of the building will be maintained as open space. In a comment in a city staff report on the project, Neil Miner, Missoula's parks and trails design and development manager, mentioned that the Parks Department would like to discuss with the developer the possibility of providing a pedestrian connection from the east side of Higgins to the Milwaukee Trail.

The Parks Department would also be interested in a wider easement around the Milwaukee Trail, Miner wrote.