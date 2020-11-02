City Council bolsters ban on animal traps, allows for restitution for pets

The Missoula City Council voted Monday to bolster a ban on animal traps on city land by adding language to the existing law that allows for restitution for the injury or death of a pet.
The council approved the amended ban in a unanimous vote Monday night.
Animal traps were already prohibited in city parks, trails and conservation lands, but the new language in the law gives a judge more flexibility in requiring restitution, or compensation for the injury or death of a pet, as part of the sentence if someone is convicted.
The changes to the law also allow the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department to spring, release or confiscate animal traps or snares found on city land.
Prior to the changes, pet owners could only receive restitution if they had the value of the animal documented.
"So many of us dog owners have pets that we rescued from the Humane Society, from Animal Control, and they don't necessarily have a paper value but they obviously have a lot of value to the families that care for them," council member Julie Merritt told the Missoulian.
The idea to update the ordinance follows incidents of pets getting trapped in Missoula and elsewhere in Montana, including the death of a dog that was caught in a trap in the Pattee Canyon area just last year. Merritt sponsored the changes after Footloose Montana, a nonprofit promoting trap-free public lands, reached out to council.
"When trapping season began yesterday, I'm getting emails nonstop from people who are very worried about where they can go safely with their pets and where they can recreate without fear for their animals so I think this is a very important ordinance" Stephen Capra, executive director of Footloose Montana, said Monday night.
Capra previously noted that having a pet caught in a trap is a traumatic experience for many people.
Merritt had a similar experience when she witnessed a wild animal caught in a trap as she was walking on the trail by Kelly Island. The incident was about 20 years ago but she said it still sticks with her.
"It was just very disturbing," she told the Missoulian. "I'm out there just recreating like so many of us Missoulians do and I come upon this animal who is caught in the trap, it's still alive, and I have no idea how to help it."
As an animal lover, Merritt said that her desire was to be able to try and help the animal that was still alive and struggling in the trap. "It was really traumatizing," she said.
