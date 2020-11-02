City Council bolsters ban on animal traps, allows for restitution for pets

The Missoula City Council voted Monday to bolster a ban on animal traps on city land by adding language to the existing law that allows for restitution for the injury or death of a pet.

The council approved the amended ban in a unanimous vote Monday night.

Animal traps were already prohibited in city parks, trails and conservation lands, but the new language in the law gives a judge more flexibility in requiring restitution, or compensation for the injury or death of a pet, as part of the sentence if someone is convicted.

The changes to the law also allow the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department to spring, release or confiscate animal traps or snares found on city land.

Prior to the changes, pet owners could only receive restitution if they had the value of the animal documented.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So many of us dog owners have pets that we rescued from the Humane Society, from Animal Control, and they don't necessarily have a paper value but they obviously have a lot of value to the families that care for them," council member Julie Merritt told the Missoulian.