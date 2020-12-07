City council intends to adopt plan for Mullan area future development

DeArment commented on other aspects of the plan, and said he thinks that it and the zoning code will help provide much-needed housing and neighborhoods while also preserving and restoring natural areas.

He also said the Clark Fork Coalition is concerned about how the plan will be implemented and specifically, how the community can generate support and secure funding necessary to actually restore Grant Creek.

"The speed with which the Mullan area is likely to be developed, the window of opportunity is probably going to be pretty brief and we're unlikely to get another chance at it but we're optimistic that Missoulians can come together and support Grant Creek."

Tom Zavitz, a city planner working on the plan, noted Monday that the restoration of Grant Creek and the loss of agricultural land in the area were topics brought up in the public process of creating the plan. However, Zavitz also noted that the plan does not address the entire portion of Grant Creek because most of the creek is on land owned by the airport.

"The part we could address is a part in the northern part of the project area," Zavitz said.