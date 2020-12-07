City council intends to adopt plan for Mullan area future development

As developers target the Mullan area for future development, the Missoula City Council is moving closer to adopting a plan outlining goals for the area and new zoning.
On Monday, the council voted unanimously to adopt a "resolution of intention" to adopt the master plan for the area generally located north of Mullan Road, west of North Reserve Street south of West Broadway and east of the Missoula International Airport.
The council held a joint public hearing with the county Monday night, which will remain open until the council makes its final decision on Dec. 14. The county will make its final decision on the plan at a later date and did not make any decisions Monday night.
The plan includes new type of zoning called form-based code, which would regulate development by controlling building form and character first and building use second. In addition to the building standards, the plan and code includes open space, a variety of housing types, a walk and bike trail, dog parks and main streets.
John DeArment, science director of the Clark Fork Coalition, said the organization was mostly interested in the portion of the plan focused on Grant Creek.
"We really like what we see in the plan and what's been presented," DeArment said Monday. "The 200-foot setbacks, the progressive stormwater management...and the overall vision of a restored Grant Creek were really what we had hoped to see come out of this process."
DeArment commented on other aspects of the plan, and said he thinks that it and the zoning code will help provide much-needed housing and neighborhoods while also preserving and restoring natural areas.
He also said the Clark Fork Coalition is concerned about how the plan will be implemented and specifically, how the community can generate support and secure funding necessary to actually restore Grant Creek.
"The speed with which the Mullan area is likely to be developed, the window of opportunity is probably going to be pretty brief and we're unlikely to get another chance at it but we're optimistic that Missoulians can come together and support Grant Creek."
Tom Zavitz, a city planner working on the plan, noted Monday that the restoration of Grant Creek and the loss of agricultural land in the area were topics brought up in the public process of creating the plan. However, Zavitz also noted that the plan does not address the entire portion of Grant Creek because most of the creek is on land owned by the airport.
"The part we could address is a part in the northern part of the project area," Zavitz said.
Much of the creek restoration will be addressed in the Mullan BUILD project, a separate but concurrent effort that will develop roads and infrastructure to support residential and commercial development in the Mullan area using a $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The plan, originally called the Mullan area master plan, will now be called Sx͏ʷtpqyen, the Salish name for that part of the valley meaning "place where something is cut off and comes to a point." The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes endorsed the choice.
Shelly Fyant, chairwoman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said she was glad to have the opportunity to offer a place name for the tribes' aboriginal territory.
"In the past few months, we've seen a lot of racial injustices in the country and we've seen a lot of erasure," Fyant said. "...As natives, we're used to being erased or forgotten or invisible and so we truly appreciate the opportunity to share some of our culture and our place names."
