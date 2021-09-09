City council looks to alter Missoula's tax increment financing system

The Missoula City Council has taken a step to change how the Missoula Redevelopment Agency uses tax increment financing in order to allow more input from school districts, the city council and the county commissioners.
The changes would also prioritize affordable housing, child care and infrastructure.
On Tuesday, the city council’s administration and finance committee unanimously approved a resolution that would cap the cumulative total incremental taxable value of all urban renewal districts in the city at 9% of the total taxable value of the city.
In fiscal year 2022, that number stands at 8.7%. Anything over that cap would be remitted to the other taxing jurisdictions, such as school districts and the city.
The resolution would also require the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board to take on new non-voting members. One would be the chair of the city council’s administration and finance committee, one would be a designee from Missoula County Public Schools and one would be a member of the county commission.
Finally, the resolution would require the city and the agency to adopt a joint strategic plan that will align with the city’s strategic plan.
“The priorities of these plans include a focus on affordable housing, infrastructure development and child care,” the resolution states. “As the City of Missoula grows and changes, there should be periodic reviews at regular intervals of MRA policies and their interaction with, and support of, City of Missoula policies and plans.”
The full city council will have to approve the measure and it will be discussed at a city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Council members Bryan von Lossberg, Gwen Jones and Jordan Hess sponsored the resolution.
All three said they believe tax increment financing has been a powerful tool for redevelopment and infrastructure upgrades in Missoula. However, they also said the time has come to reform the system.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has identified seven areas in the city that they believe need more redevelopment to avoid a stagnating property tax base. In these urban renewal districts, property taxes generated by new development are diverted from the city’s general fund and local school districts. The money is instead used for projects that are supposed to benefit the public inside the districts.
Developers are eligible to have portions of their projects that benefit the public, like sidewalk and infrastructure upgrades and site demolition, paid for in the form of tax increment financing.
“We have this tool and this resource and frankly because it has been very successful, we’re having this discussion today,” Jones said.
She acknowledged that tax increment financing has been a very contentious issue for many years in Missoula. Critics have said that the system deprives school districts and the city’s general fund of much-needed spending money. Critics in years past have also argued that some of the projects funded by TIF benefit wealthy developers and don’t benefit the entire community.
Jones said she and other council members have spent years discussing the issue with both proponents and those who want to do away with the program.
“We’re talking a lot about affordable housing these days,” Jones said. “But I would say our MRA has been investing in affordable housing for decades. It’s not new, but it’s just a more heightened era we’re living in.”
“I’ve been an unabashed supporter of the (urban renewal) districts and TIF, and I think they’ve been successful,” Von Lossberg added.
Jordan Hess said the cap of 9% will help the city keep adequate operational revenues.
“Tax increment financing is absolutely our best economic development tool and the best infrastructure development tool at our disposal,” Hess said.
Council member Jesse Ramos, who has been a frequent critic of tax increment financing, offered little comment except asking for a couple of minor changes in the wording of the resolution.
Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan also didn’t say much, except to caution the council that there are limitations to how TIF can be used to finance child care, other than financing construction.
There will be another discussion on the issue on Wednesday, and the city council is scheduled to have a final vote on the issue on Sept. 27.