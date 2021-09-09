City council looks to alter Missoula's tax increment financing system

“The priorities of these plans include a focus on affordable housing, infrastructure development and child care,” the resolution states. “As the City of Missoula grows and changes, there should be periodic reviews at regular intervals of MRA policies and their interaction with, and support of, City of Missoula policies and plans.”

The full city council will have to approve the measure and it will be discussed at a city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Council members Bryan von Lossberg, Gwen Jones and Jordan Hess sponsored the resolution.

All three said they believe tax increment financing has been a powerful tool for redevelopment and infrastructure upgrades in Missoula. However, they also said the time has come to reform the system.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has identified seven areas in the city that they believe need more redevelopment to avoid a stagnating property tax base. In these urban renewal districts, property taxes generated by new development are diverted from the city’s general fund and local school districts. The money is instead used for projects that are supposed to benefit the public inside the districts.