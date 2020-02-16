City council member calls for more consideration on approval of city payments

Ramos said his initial concern about the city's responsibility to reimburse Professional Baseball LLC Big Sky for the $10,000 deductible stemmed from the lease Checota signed with the city last year to host shows at the stadium.

Councilor Gwen Jones, who ran the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Engen and Council President von Lossberg, said although she did not have all the details of the lease agreement, she felt comfortable approving the payment because she "knew it was part of a bigger context, and we just needed to move it forward."

Checota said Logjam agreed to cover the deductible. The lease he signed with the city to host concerts at the stadium stipulates that the company is responsible for covering damages resulting from their omission to act, but the damages to the field were the result of heavy rain that — combined with the weight of the stage equipment — damaged a portion of the outfield grass.

Following the meeting, Ramos said he came to understand how the city could have been on the hook for that $10,000. However, he felt there still should have been more of a discussion before approving the payment.