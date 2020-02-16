City council member calls for more consideration on approval of city payments

A Missoula City Council member wants fellow councilors to take a closer look at their bills before signing off on them.
Councilor Jesse Ramos, a minority on the council who often clashes with other representatives, is calling for more discussion prior to passing claims after the council approved at its most recent meeting a $10,000 insurance payment associated with damage to the Ogren-Allegiance Park baseball field resulting from a rainy Mumford & Sons concert in August.
Logjam Presents CEO Nick Checota had already volunteered to cover the $10,000 payment. The council didn't know that was the case when it took up the claim, but the majority of other councilors approved payment without an answer to Ramos' question about whether the city was indeed responsible for the cost.
"We voted to pay for it with taxpayer dollars before we even had discussed it as a council. I think that was really unfortunate," Ramos said.
Ramos asked the council to separate the deductible from the total claims prior to the vote in an effort to delay approval until the council received more information. The council separated it from the list of claims but ultimately voted to pass it 8-3; Councilors Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voted against it, and Bryan von Lossberg was absent.
Ramos said his initial concern about the city's responsibility to reimburse Professional Baseball LLC Big Sky for the $10,000 deductible stemmed from the lease Checota signed with the city last year to host shows at the stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
Councilor Gwen Jones, who ran the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Engen and Council President von Lossberg, said although she did not have all the details of the lease agreement, she felt comfortable approving the payment because she "knew it was part of a bigger context, and we just needed to move it forward."
Checota said Logjam agreed to cover the deductible. The lease he signed with the city to host concerts at the stadium stipulates that the company is responsible for covering damages resulting from their omission to act, but the damages to the field were the result of heavy rain that — combined with the weight of the stage equipment — damaged a portion of the outfield grass.
Following the meeting, Ramos said he came to understand how the city could have been on the hook for that $10,000. However, he felt there still should have been more of a discussion before approving the payment.
Checota contacted Mayor Engen immediately after learning about the claim from an NBC reporter before the meeting and volunteered to cover the payment. Engen, who typically runs council meetings but was absent Monday, sent an email Tuesday morning to councilors saying that because of his absence, he wasn't able to communicate at the meeting that Logjam Presents will be paying the deductible on the property insurance claim resulting from field damage at the concert.
At the meeting, City attorney Jim Nugent explained that the $10,000 portion of the claim, which totaled $35,000, was a deductible, and that MMIA, the city's insurer, covered the remaining $25,000 odd dollars. The council did not discuss the lease prior to voting.
"From what I understand now, Nick Checota didn't have to pay that, but he stood up and did the right thing and I think it's phenomenal. But the fact that nobody had any information about it, no background and still voted yes is troubling," Ramos said. " ... It's our job to make sure the taxpayers' money is being spent in the best way possible."
Jones said there are hundreds of claims that come before the council each week and that although she looks through the claims and asks questions if one stands out to her, she did not feel the need to do that with the insurance payment.
"As a city councilor, although I approve the claims, I don't always get into the details," Jones said.