The Missoula City Council worked toward addressing some of Missoula’s growth issues and housing needs Monday night through a number of actions, but pushed back a decision on a sizable housing project proposed on Mullan Road.
The council also moved forward on changing the way it oversees temporary extreme-weather homeless shelters and the development of an affordable housing project next to the county jail.
The rezoning of a nearly 60-acre hay field bounded by Mullan Road, Hellgate Meadows and Flynn Lane proposed to be developed into a community of townhouses, apartments, parks and potentially some small shops, was kicked back to committee after extensive protests from neighbors of the property.
Over the last few weeks, the city received more than 100 protest letters from area residents concerned about excessive housing density without enough parks, increased traffic and the loss of the rural character of the area.
Rosemary Thurston, a member of the adjacent 4100 Condos homeowners association, was one public commenter who asked for the rezoning decision to be returned to committee.
“We have not seen a comprehensive plan to deal with the impacts on traffic, noise, schools or view sheds,” Thurston said. “We understand Missoula needs to grow and are not unreasonable people. We believe there is a lot of room for compromise to allow Missoula to grow and still limit the impacts to the neighbors and community.”
The council also was set to vote on changes to the way townhouses are developed in Missoula. The vote did not take place before the Missoulian’s press deadline. The changes to the regulations were spurred by an unusually large 68-unit project, known as Hillview Crossing, proposed for a steep South Hills slope.
The 2011 Montana Legislature eased regulations on townhouse development in the hopes of spurring affordable post-recession housing options, allowing the projects to avoid the more extensive, and expensive, subdivision process.
The new regulations, developed over the last five months, aim to reign in the expedited approval process, limiting it to projects up to 10 units in some zones, and up to 20 in others. It also prevents the expedited review from being used on places not readily served by existing infrastructure. Advocates of the city’s new regulations say the original exemptions were intended for infill projects that took advantage of existing road networks, water and sewer.
The attorney for the Hillview Crossing developers, Alan McCormick, has previously said he was assured by the city that the ordinances wouldn’t retroactively affect the project, but there is nothing formally assuring that verbal deal.
The Land Use and Planning committee is set to make a decision at its Wednesday meeting on whether or not the City Council should approve the Hillview Crossing project’s conditional use permit, allowing grading to move forward on the steeply sloped land.
The city’s attempt to shore up the way it handles temporary extreme-weather homeless shelters is set for a public hearing Oct. 21. It generally would make it easier for places like churches to host temporary shelters in the winter, so long as the space meets normal building and fire codes.
The proposed ordinance also recommends the shelters create a management plan with the city, but doesn’t outright require it, a change spurred by separation of church and state concerns.