City Council pushes back parkland decision

A proposed amendment to city subdivision law on parkland has been pushed back to committee in order to gather more input from developers and appraisers.
Described as a small change by city officials, the proposal would place appraisal of land for the purpose of cash donation in lieu of parkland in city control. State law requires a developer to donate a certain percentage of subdivided land for greenspace.
The condition can also be satisfied by a subdivider donating money equal to fair market value of the required percentage of parkland.
"I think, at the end of the day, what this is intended to do is to be a very surgical amendment to our cash-in-lieu procedures to modify a procedure that nobody seems to like all that much, whether that is staff or elected officials or developers or members of the public," said councilor Jordan Hess, who chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee.
Hess went on to tell City Council that staff had "expressed an interest" in gathering more feedback from the parties this would impact.
On March 4, Grant Carlton, Missoula's Open Space program manager, sent out an email blast to what he described as hundreds of people that the ordinance change would impact. This included developers, attorneys, the Missoula Organization of Realtors and engineers.
Engage Missoula also has a webpage on the topic and by April 21, the change will have been discussed at five different public meetings.
Carlton told the Land Use and Planning Committee that up until April 13, he had not received a single comment back outside of a few phone calls seeking more information about the topic. Only a single public comment was attached to the council agenda on Monday.
In the process of reporting an April 17 story on this topic, the Missoulian left phone messages for more than a dozen Missoula appraisers and development companies, as well as the Missoula Building Industry Association. Most did not reply, though one appraiser said she had no idea there was an ordinance being discussed.
Nick Kaufman, a senior planner with WGM Group, told the Land Use and Planning Committee on April 14 he felt a decision should be pushed back.
"I think for council to make a decision on this on Monday night, it would be premature," Kaufman told the committee. "I think that there's a lot of frustration out there in the development community.
"I think that's my primary message this morning ... let's work together, let's have a meeting. There's never been a meeting with the appraisal or the development community on this."
Public comment is still open and statements can be submitted at EngageMissoula.com. Cash-in-lieu of parkland funds go to the city and can be used to buy land for parks or upgrade facilities at nearby green spaces. In addition, 50% of cash-in-lieu of parkland fees can be used for maintenance.
"I want to reaffirm this is a good thing to do. I think that this is a necessary thing to do, but I think there's a little bit of work to do as far as making sure that the procedures that are contemplated are satisfactory to everyone," Hess said.
In other Monday night council business, Missoula approved a service agreement for $108,675 with Sprinkler Maniac LLC to help maintain the Hybrid Poplar Tree Project.
The project, which was started in 2014, planted 90,000 hybrid poplar trees near the Clark Fork River. They are irrigated with treated wastewater and help keep excess phosphorus and nitrogen out of the river, according to the city's website.
In 2020, the city bought Hybrid Energy Group Montana, the company which had previously maintained the poplar farm, for $165,938.
Missoula also approved a development agreement with The Reed LLC and approved an underground power easement through a small portion of Toole Park and the Milwaukee Trail. The Reed is an approved multifamily residential project off South Fourth Street.
The developers have to modify overhead power distribution lines in order to build the project. The plan is to run them along a 670-foot section of the Milwaukee Trail between the Missoulian property and the Toole Park restroom.
The project will require the closure and detour of that section of the Milwaukee Trail for around six weeks. The trail will be widened and restored and new trail lights will be added. The proposal said the developer will pay for these improvements.
