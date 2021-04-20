City Council pushes back parkland decision

A proposed amendment to city subdivision law on parkland has been pushed back to committee in order to gather more input from developers and appraisers.

Described as a small change by city officials, the proposal would place appraisal of land for the purpose of cash donation in lieu of parkland in city control. State law requires a developer to donate a certain percentage of subdivided land for greenspace.

The condition can also be satisfied by a subdivider donating money equal to fair market value of the required percentage of parkland.

"I think, at the end of the day, what this is intended to do is to be a very surgical amendment to our cash-in-lieu procedures to modify a procedure that nobody seems to like all that much, whether that is staff or elected officials or developers or members of the public," said councilor Jordan Hess, who chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee.

Hess went on to tell City Council that staff had "expressed an interest" in gathering more feedback from the parties this would impact.