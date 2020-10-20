City Council revises zoning for accessory dwelling units

In a move help diversify home options and increase affordable housing in Missoula, the City Council approved Monday several revisions to zoning regulations for accessory dwelling units, or small interior apartments and backyard cottages that share a property with a single-family residence.
The revisions provide more flexibility in the type of ADUs that can be constructed by allowing existing units to expand along existing building lines, raising the maximum height of an ADU to 25 feet, removing the requirement for owner occupancy, and removing required parking.
The Council approved the changes unanimously in a 12-0 vote as part of the annual update to the city's zoning code.
"When we recognize the tremendous need that we have in this community to try and figure out affordable options for folks and keep people aging in place and keep people in their treasured neighborhoods, these kinds of changes are a great way to try and keep the connectivity of our community and keep people where they want to be as best as we possibly can," Councilor Heather Harp said Monday.
Councilor Gwen Jones proposed an amendment that would have required one parking space per ADU in the University District, but that amendment failed in a 9-3 vote with councilors Stacie Anderson, John Contos and Jones having voted in support of the amendment.
The city's Parking Services director, Tiffany Brander, said in a letter that she felt the impact of removing a required parking space for each ADU would be minimal and noted that existing transportation services and infrastructure in high-density areas would support the additional need for parking and the goals outlined in the city's Long Range Transportation Plan.
Jones said she felt, however, that an exception for parking was needed in the University District because of parking pressures imposed by students and staff at the University of Montana and Hellgate High School, visitors to the Hip Strip commercial area, and area residents. Jones also noted that the residential parking permit program in the area has not been revised since 1980 when it was created.
"Until either the Parking Commission holistically addresses that issue or we don't have the parking pressures that we currently have in that neighborhood, I think we need to keep the parking requirement of one off-street parking spot for ADUs," Jones said.
Support Local Journalism
Councilor Jordan Hess said he did not agree with Jones' amendment because residents of the University District have access to a number of transportation opportunities and because adding parking on a property would reduce green space.
"As we consider adding diversity of housing stock...It's important to maintain green space and an off-street parking space is a large chunk of space that that eliminates green space from the yard," Hess said. "As someone maybe considers adding an ADU, their green space is already reduced, and that's a real amenity that's being lost."
Councilor Heidi West also said she would not support the amendment because the University District is a centrally located neighborhood that's in close proximity to a multitude of services, including two bus systems.
"I also think that as a community we have a very, very aggressive mode split that we're trying to achieve, and that is going to require a cultural shift," West said. "Maybe not thinking of parking spaces as an entitlement is a part of that shift."
West also noted that there are other parts of town with parking pressures, such as the Westside near Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
No community members commented on the changes to ADUs at the meeting, but the Council received comment in past meetings and online. Community comment was mixed, with about half in support and half against proposed changes, according to a summary by the city's Development Services.
One comment submitted to Engage Missoula by "DWilson" objected the changes and said the zoning code does not need an annual review.
"The public gave their opinions on these matters in 2009 and Missoula is in the same housing situation and traffic situation it was then," the commentator wrote. "We specified that owners MUST live on ADU properties. Do not change that! That will not help Missoulians, only those who want to live elsewhere."
The Office of Housing & Community Development, on the other hand, submitted a letter of support for the changes that said increasing access to ADUs will "enable a greater number of Missoula homeowners to feasibly include an ADU on their property in order to age in place, support aging parents, or earn rental income to help pay their mortgages."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.