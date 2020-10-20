City Council revises zoning for accessory dwelling units

The city's Parking Services director, Tiffany Brander, said in a letter that she felt the impact of removing a required parking space for each ADU would be minimal and noted that existing transportation services and infrastructure in high-density areas would support the additional need for parking and the goals outlined in the city's Long Range Transportation Plan.

Jones said she felt, however, that an exception for parking was needed in the University District because of parking pressures imposed by students and staff at the University of Montana and Hellgate High School, visitors to the Hip Strip commercial area, and area residents. Jones also noted that the residential parking permit program in the area has not been revised since 1980 when it was created.

"Until either the Parking Commission holistically addresses that issue or we don't have the parking pressures that we currently have in that neighborhood, I think we need to keep the parking requirement of one off-street parking spot for ADUs," Jones said.

Councilor Jordan Hess said he did not agree with Jones' amendment because residents of the University District have access to a number of transportation opportunities and because adding parking on a property would reduce green space.