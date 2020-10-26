City Council sends proposed flavored tobacco ban back to committee

The Missoula City Council opted to take more time to consider a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products after some, including a member of the tobacco industry, questioned the legality of the ban.
Council was scheduled to vote on the ordinance Monday night, but instead announced that it will be amended and sent back to committee. Council's Public Safety & Health Committee will discuss the amended ordinance during their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it will return to the council floor for a final vote on Monday, Nov. 9.
City attorney Jim Nugent noted in an email to a council member last week that passing the ban, as it was originally proposed, could have created some "legal vulnerability" for the City of Missoula because Montana's "Youth Access to Tobacco Products Control Act" states that a local government can adopt regulations that are "no more stringent" than those imposed by the state.
"We just need a little bit more time to add in some additional language to really make sure it's as strong of an ordinance as it can be," council member Stacie Anderson told the Missoulian.
Anderson, chair of council's Public Safety & Health Committee and sponsor of the ordinance, said she could not provide details yet about the specific changes.
The ban, as it was proposed, would prohibit the sale of any flavored product containing or derived from tobacco or that contains nicotine within city limits, and within five miles of the city if approved by Missoula County commissioners. It would also ban "self-serve" displays that place the products in hands-reach for buyers.
Thomas Briant, executive director and legal counsel for the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, said in emails and meetings with council that the city cannot enact a ban on flavored tobacco due to language in state legislation that Nugent referenced.
"The Montana legislature, when it passed the Montana Youth Access to Tobacco Control Act was very clear in preempting any more restrictive ordinance," Briant said Monday night.
The ordinance aims to reduce youth access to and use of nicotine-containing products, and follows a resolution that the Missoula City-County Health Board adopted urging the council and County Commissioners to reduce youth access to nicotine products.
The proposed ban has received support and opposition. Some local business owners said the ordinance could put them out of business, is too broad and infringes on adults' choice to purchase the products.
"It's hard to equate one to the other," Anderson told the Missoulian. "What's an acceptable economic impact to allow for a whole generation of kids to get hooked on nicotine? It's hard to make that equation."
Council's consideration of the flavored tobacco ordinance is not the first time that council has argued for the city's municipal authority over the state through proposed legislation.
In the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, Montana voters will decide how much power local governments have over the state and federal government in their ability to pass firearm legislation.
LR-130 — which asks voters to remove local governments’ power to regulate the carrying of concealed firearms, or to restrict the open carry of firearms, except in public buildings within a government’s jurisdiction — stems from an ordinance the Missoula City Council passed in 2016 that would have required that all gun sales within the city limits, including private sales, be subject to background checks.
After court battles with Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, the Montana Supreme Court ruled the ordinance unconstitutional in 2019, and now LR-130 aims to make sure local governments don't try to pass similar legislation again.
Some opponents to LR-130 have said more broadly that it could take power away from local governments to make local decisions.
During council's meeting on Monday, Mayor John Engen closed the public hearing for the flavored tobacco ordinance, but the public can still comment during the Nov. 4 committee meeting and Nov. 9 council meeting.
Hi-Noon marketing manager Earl Allen told council Monday that he appreciated the move to send the ordinance back to committee.
"We do take this all very seriously," Allen said. "We are on the front lines and those of us in the retail community will want to make sure that we're part of that conversation going forward."
