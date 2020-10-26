City Council sends proposed flavored tobacco ban back to committee

The Missoula City Council opted to take more time to consider a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products after some, including a member of the tobacco industry, questioned the legality of the ban.

Council was scheduled to vote on the ordinance Monday night, but instead announced that it will be amended and sent back to committee. Council's Public Safety & Health Committee will discuss the amended ordinance during their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it will return to the council floor for a final vote on Monday, Nov. 9.

City attorney Jim Nugent noted in an email to a council member last week that passing the ban, as it was originally proposed, could have created some "legal vulnerability" for the City of Missoula because Montana's "Youth Access to Tobacco Products Control Act" states that a local government can adopt regulations that are "no more stringent" than those imposed by the state.

"We just need a little bit more time to add in some additional language to really make sure it's as strong of an ordinance as it can be," council member Stacie Anderson told the Missoulian.

Anderson, chair of council's Public Safety & Health Committee and sponsor of the ordinance, said she could not provide details yet about the specific changes.