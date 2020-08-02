City Council to hear increased police budget requests amid calls for "defunding"

Council members have already received hundreds of comments asking for the reallocation of funds from the police department's budget to more community resources after local and national protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died in May after pleading for air as a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck, increasing scrutiny of police department operations and funding nationwide.

Still, Mayor Engen and the Police Department are asking for additional funding this year, although Engen has also said he will not raise city property taxes for the 2021 fiscal year.

The city will not have a proposed budget until it receives certified taxable values from the Montana Department of Revenue in the first week of August, which determine the city's revenue. After that, the city will reassess department requests and choose which ones make it into the final budget.

The Police Department's budget has grown by about 23% in the past five years, increasing from $14,997,653 in fiscal year 2017 to $18,435,450 in fiscal year 2020. The vast majority of the budget pays for personnel.