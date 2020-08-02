City Council to hear increased police budget requests amid calls for "defunding"

Amid continued calls from Missoula residents asking to "defund" the city's police department, Police Chief Jaeson White will present the department's proposed budget and requests for increased funding before the Missoula City Council on Wednesday.
Mayor John Engen has already stated that he supports investing in law enforcement despite the calls for defunding. In a letter outlining his preliminary executive budget for Fiscal Year 2021, Engen said he will "advocate for a significant increase in support for training our officers, for protective equipment that we’d never consider extravagant for a firefighter, for the basic dignity of a place to change clothes and shower and for technology that protects the public and officers in the form of a robust body-worn video system."
However, City Council will ultimately have to approve requests from each department and adopt the final budget after listening to more public comment in upcoming hearings. Community members can comment in virtual City Council meetings held Monday nights on August 10, 17 and 24. Comments can also be submitted online, via email or voicemail. The Council is expected to vote on the budget on Aug. 24.
Council members have already received hundreds of comments asking for the reallocation of funds from the police department's budget to more community resources after local and national protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died in May after pleading for air as a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck, increasing scrutiny of police department operations and funding nationwide.
Still, Mayor Engen and the Police Department are asking for additional funding this year, although Engen has also said he will not raise city property taxes for the 2021 fiscal year.
The city will not have a proposed budget until it receives certified taxable values from the Montana Department of Revenue in the first week of August, which determine the city's revenue. After that, the city will reassess department requests and choose which ones make it into the final budget.
The Police Department's budget has grown by about 23% in the past five years, increasing from $14,997,653 in fiscal year 2017 to $18,435,450 in fiscal year 2020. The vast majority of the budget pays for personnel.
Although the city does not yet have an official proposed budget available for 2021, and details of the Police Department's budgetary requests will not be provided to the public until the committee meeting on Wednesday, a list of baseline budget changes for the Police Department available on the city's website shows a rough budget of $19,024,986 for the department in the 2021 fiscal year, up $633,356, or 3.44%, since fiscal year 2020. The department's budget increased by $1,407,088 from the 2019 to 2020 fiscal year.
Many community members have called for more money toward housing, and the city's Office of Housing and Community Development has a baseline budget listed at $2,221,785 for fiscal year 2021, up $88,966, or 4.17% since the 2020 fiscal year when the adopted baseline budget was $2,132,819.
New requests from the police department for the 2021 fiscal year posted on the city's site include:
- $268,594 for the hiring of two officers in 2020
- $226,332 for core and enhanced training for officers
- $22,004 for baseline adjustments for maintenance, usage and contractual requirements
- $105,000 to purchase new vehicles, which include a motorcycle and special teams transport vehicle
- $160,000 for the replacement of Chief/Assistant Chief/Captains' Vehicles
- $34,800 for PPE helmets with face shields
- $75,150 for body-worn, vehicle and interview room cameras
Last year, the Police Department received $579,194 to add six new officers and new equipment, while the Fire Department received $139,841 to hire one assistant mechanic and train four new paramedics. Engen also granted the Police Department an administrative employee in the 2020 fiscal year to to help manage an increased caseload. The Police Department also added three new officers in the 2019 fiscal year.
Although the city has already committed $750,000 to start an affordable housing trust fund, and $75,000 for a pilot mobile crisis intervention team, community members have said more funding is still needed for housing and other services.
In one email sent to Council on Wednesday, Madison Wilson, a Missoula resident, asked Council to defund police and instead permanently fund the crisis team and put more funding into the affordable housing trust fund, in addition to increasing funding for mental health services, emergency and transitional housing, local substance abuse support, the promotion of racial equity in public schools, and creation of community programs that allow people to police themselves.
"It seems very plain where the values of the city council and Mayor Engen lie if this budget that proposes $19 million for police and only $2 million for housing and community development passes," Wilson wrote in her email.
Wilson added that there have been multiple accounts of BIPOC community members being mistreated by the police or other community members, saying in her email: "How can you possibly justify giving the police more money when in the midst of creating this budget one of your own civilians has been mistreated by them? ...Our community members do not feel safe, and you are not listening to them."
In another email sent Wednesday, Amanda Armstrong said she also opposed increased funding for the police department, and instead asked for "investment in our community" in the form of affordable housing initiatives and mental health services.
"Mayor Engen has stated that Missoula Police officers deserve a place to change, shower and store their belongings," Armstrong wrote. "Is this not true for community members? The proposed locker-room project is unnecessary, and frankly, offensive. Why should Missoula taxpayers invest such a large sum of money in a police department when we have so many struggling with the high cost of housing relative to wages in Missoula?"
The request for the locker and shower room project is not listed in the department's new requests available on the city's website, although Engen said he would support such a project in his preliminary budget letter.
Cities across the nation are responding to calls to defund law enforcement in various ways. Some cities are proposing to divert resources from police departments to other programs, pledging to invest more money in mental health resources and response teams.
In Minneapolis, where the killing of Floyd sparked global protests, the city's Charter Commission will vote next week on whether the city should be required to keep a police department or replace it with a community safety department that may or may not include officers, according to the Star Tribune. In Baltimore, where the police department's budget is more than half a billion dollars each year, the City Council cut the department's budget by $22.4 million with the intent to spend that money on other programs that aid the community, according to the Baltimore Sun. Portland cut $15 million from its police budget, and will put $5 million toward a new program that sends unarmed first responders to deal with homeless people before police get involved, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
In Helena, the City Commission backtracked from a proposal to cut $300,000 from the Police Department’s budget and to remove officers from all school campuses, according to the Independent Record.
About half of Engen's three-page letter outlining his preliminary executive budget was dedicated to his reasoning behind bolstering funding for the police department.
Engen said that he, the police chief, command staff and officers are not "tone deaf" to the calls from the community for reallocating funding from law enforcement, but said he believes a "well-trained, well-equipped Police Department is not mutually exclusive to funding innovative programs to address issues that aren’t criminal but require intervention."
Councilor Gwen Jones said that she also believes that funding a police force is not mutually exclusive with funding other community services, saying that the city is beginning to put resources into affordable housing "in a much bigger capacity than we ever have before."
Jones cited the creation of the affordable housing trust fund, as well as the city's purchase of the Sleepy Inn Motel and land in the Northside neighborhood, as investments by the city in affordable housing.
"Our city has a lot of needs, and we always have to make tough decisions to figure out how to balance those needs," Jones said. "A high priority is safety and that's a high value under police, of course, but I've heard a lot of talk about social programs and I do think there's a big connection with safety with social programs."
As for the department's new requests, Jones said she will have to wait to hear White's presentation. Similarly, Council member Heather Harp said she is waiting to hear what White puts forward next week to see if it reflects the shift in public sentiment and community need.
Councilor Jesse Ramos said that he is supportive of the Police Department and its officers, but noted that there's excess spending "in every single department" of the city.
"I love the Missoula Police Department, but a lot of money doesn't go to the actual officers," he said. "There's a lot of administrative costs, there's a lot of various things that are not needed while the poor officers don't have a shower or locker room facility."
Ramos said that in addition to looking at excess spending that doesn't benefit officers, he thinks the city and county could bolster jail diversion programs. He is currently working on a proposal to use Tax Increment Finance remittance money to fund caseworkers at the county jail to ensure inmates are able to stay sober and get behavioral support they need when they are released.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.