City Council to vote on creation, funding of Affordable Housing Trust Fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula City Council opened a public hearing Monday on the creation of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, a move that recognizes the city's lack of affordable housing as one of the biggest issues facing Missoula residents.

The hearing will remain open for comment until the next City Council meeting on Monday, July 20, when the council will vote on an ordinance amending city policy to include the trust fund as a way of financing affordable housing, and a resolution supporting the creation of the fund and committing money to it.

Benny Lacayo, a leader within Common Good Missoula, an organization committed to bridging divides in the community, shared his struggle to find an affordable place to rent.

"I remember when I was looking for housing, it took over four months to do so," Lacayo said. "Luckily for me, when I did find a home while at the pre-release (center), I was able to save money and was able to pay for the first, last (month's rent) and security deposit."

Lacayo, who now works with a nonprofit group called Welcome Back, which works to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people, said many of those people either make minimum wage or barely above that.

"It would be a godsend if there was funding to help them," he said.