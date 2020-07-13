City Council to vote on creation, funding of Affordable Housing Trust Fund

The Missoula City Council opened a public hearing Monday on the creation of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, a move that recognizes the city's lack of affordable housing as one of the biggest issues facing Missoula residents.
The hearing will remain open for comment until the next City Council meeting on Monday, July 20, when the council will vote on an ordinance amending city policy to include the trust fund as a way of financing affordable housing, and a resolution supporting the creation of the fund and committing money to it.
Benny Lacayo, a leader within Common Good Missoula, an organization committed to bridging divides in the community, shared his struggle to find an affordable place to rent.
"I remember when I was looking for housing, it took over four months to do so," Lacayo said. "Luckily for me, when I did find a home while at the pre-release (center), I was able to save money and was able to pay for the first, last (month's rent) and security deposit."
Lacayo, who now works with a nonprofit group called Welcome Back, which works to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people, said many of those people either make minimum wage or barely above that.
"It would be a godsend if there was funding to help them," he said.
The creation and funding of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is the first recommendation in the portion of the citywide housing policy, “A Place to Call Home,” adopted last June that calls for aligning and leveraging existing resources to support housing.
The fund would be a permanent and annually renewable source of revenue to meet, in part, the housing needs of the Missoula's low- and moderate-income households, according to the proposed amendment to Missoula Municipal Code.
"The Affordable Housing Trust Fund is intended to become a sustainable source of funding that can leverage other private and public investments to help address Missoulians’ housing needs in conformance with agreed-upon community housing goals and objectives," the proposed amendment states.
The resolution would require the city to commit at least $100,000 each year from the city's general fund toward the fund, in addition to at least $1 million annually from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's budget.
It calls for looking into other funding methods, such as tax increment financing and private sector funds, with the goal of funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund at the level of $10 million within five years of its creation.
Under the proposed amendment and resolution, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be administered under the direction of the mayor, and rely on an Affordable Housing Citizen Advisory Committee appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, to advise the city on trust fund goals, strategy and allocation of resources.
Karissa Trujillo, a representative for the Missoula Home Coalition, a group of organizations and citizens that advocates for policies and initiatives to meet housing needs, said the coalition is pleased with the proposal to create the fund, but suggested that the council increase the annual minimum amount of general fund dollars to be at least $500,000 per year.
Trujillo also requested that the Citizen Advisory Committee be renamed to the Citizens Oversight Committee, and comprise at least 50% renters.
"We ask that you require annual evaluation and reporting to council of the citizen oversight committee structure, and in the selection of membership," Trujillo said.
Trujillo also called for representation on the committee from one member designated by the Missoula Home Coalition and one member designated by Common Good Missoula, or similar organizations, as well as members who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, people with disabilities, people who have been incarcerated, and people who have received housing assistance.
In other business, the council also opened public hearings for a resolution to amend the Missoula sewer use fees to follow industry standards for wastewater rate design, and establish the fees based on water consumption, as well as to consolidate utility charges into a single monthly bill for utility rate customers. The resolution also would amend the city code to reflect the city’s ownership of the water system to allow for installation of new wells.
The city is also taking comment on a resolution to establish the utility rate schedule to include municipal water, sanitary sewer, and storm water rates, charges and fees, as well as a resolution to increase tap fees, establish a new construction or replacement water meter charge, and establish a private hydrant inspections and flow tests fee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.