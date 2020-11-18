City Council to vote on flavored electronic tobacco product ban

"The ability of children to conceal and use these products anywhere, including parks, playgrounds, and schools, makes it incredibly difficult to control," she said. "In response to that, this amended ordinance has narrowed its scope to address what we know for a fact is an epidemic in Missoula and requires attention."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The amended ordinance also includes a section that clarifies penalties for any person who unlawfully sells or gives any tobacco product to a minor, and a severability clause so that parts of the ordinance could continue to be enforced independently if any part of the ordinance was challenged in court. That change came after representatives of the tobacco industry and some local business owners questioned the legality of the ban and noted that the state's "Youth Access to Tobacco Products Control Act" states that a local government can adopt regulations that are "no more stringent" than those imposed by the state.

"I think we're all trying to have an ordinance that we can enforce that will stand up in court," Jones said Wednesday. "That will truly have an effect on stopping the youth vaping epidemic and trying to address that issue."