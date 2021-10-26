City council unveils full Missoula Connect transportation plan

On Monday, Missoula City Council opened a hearing on whether to adopt a new long-range transportation plan known as Missoula Connect that will guide future projects related to transit.

The city has been gathering public feedback for the plan since early 2020, which looks to inform the transportation projects and policies through 2050. The area Missoula Connect includes stretches from the Wye to Bonner and Evaro to Lolo.

“It’s a way we can coordinate all of our streets and infrastructure projects and coordinate those with utility projects and with other city efforts,” councilor Jordan Hess, who chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee, said on Tuesday. “It’s just a great opportunity to make sure that our community is developing the way we want it to.”

The new plan is part of a federally mandated process done every four years for which Missoula receives direct federal money due to its designation as a metropolitan statistical area.

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and a variety of local government, nonprofit and private entities guided planning efforts. The 148-page document details significant efforts by planners to gather public feedback.

“The Long Range Transportation Plan is a comprehensive policy document aimed at guiding transportation investment within the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Area,” Jon Sand, a transportation planner with the MPO, told council on Monday night.

Missoula Connect seeks to provide a wider range of transit options and cut down the number of cars on the road while also considering safety and economic concerns. It is deeply entwined with housing and greenspace, with master plans for those topics addressed throughout the document.

When Missoulians commute to work, around 71.7% of the population drives alone, according to the plan. A further 9.3% of trips include carpools, while 2.6% use the city’s bus system. Mountain Line reported 1.57 million rides in 2018, up from 897,000 in 2012.

Around one-third of all workers in Missoula County commute from a neighboring county.

Safety is an additional component, with the report saying there were nearly 12,000 transportation-related collisions in the Missoula area between 2013 and 2017. Of those collisions, 462 involved pedestrians or bikers — there were 85 in 2018 alone.

Equity is also included in the plan, as many transit projects could be completed in lower-income neighborhoods or other areas that are not nearly as connected as they could be. Low-cost and increased bus and bike ridership were mentioned, with a bicycle share program suggested.

New bike lanes, bus-only lanes on some roads and trail additions are all mentioned.

In order to narrow down projects, public input was considered as projects were scored by the city on how close they came to stated transportation goals.

They were then sorted into near-term, medium-term and long-term projects. Some of the short-term projects include an estimated $47.2 million into reconstructing Russell Street, as well as the Bitterroot River Crossing project, which would include the proposed South Avenue Bridge.

Moving Front Street and Main Street from one-way streets to two-way streets was also included as a near-term project, as were improvements to Reserve Street.

Medium-term projects include the proposed Bitterroot Trail Bridge, which would cross the Clark Fork and connect McCormick Park to Broadway Street. It also noted several proposed projects for Highway 200 through East Missoula. An extension of Johnson Street near Southgate Mall was highlighted as a potential project.

Long-term projects include a new I-90 interchange at Coal Mine Road as well as extending Howard Raser Drive. A $58.5 million investment in Brooks Street is also being discussed, which could eventually include a bus-only lane and better pedestrian crossings.

Total cost for 71 recommended projects came to approximately $208.3 million over the next 30 years and would draw money from federal, state and local pools. Inflation was included in estimating future costs. Many projects could be eligible for grant funding.

Sand also noted the plan is fiscally constrained.

“(This plan) cannot allocate funding to committed and recommended projects beyond what the estimated funding (that) would be available over the next 30 years,” Sand told council.

City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee will discuss the plan on Wednesday, with final consideration and a vote expected on Nov. 1. The plan, city officials said, was built with city and county growth policies in mind and builds off other other transit plans, including the sidewalk master plan, the city-county parks master plan and the 2016 long-range transportation plan.

“This plan is exciting because it takes a regional approach to transportation and puts it into the context of other plans,” Hess said. “It relates transportation to housing to growth and land use and all these issues that our community is grappling with.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

